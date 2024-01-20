Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A Ma Maniére's Newest Sneaker Isn't a Jordan Model, Surprisingly

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

A Ma Maniére isn't letting us breathe for 2024. I mean, who needs oxygen anyway? I'm totally kidding. But the label does have another sneaker up its sleeves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It appears A Ma Maniére designed a Nike Air Max 95 sneaker collaboration, after the shoe popped up on-foot in Paris during its men's fashion week.

In the best looks yet, A Ma Maniére's signature violet hues make up the Air Max 95's traditional gradient pattern on the upper. The resulting colorway resembles the "Vast Grey/Oil Grey" Air Max 95s. But A Ma Maniére's pairs boast more purple shades (true to the AMM way).

The most interesting feature of the collaborative Air Max 95 sneakers is the missing woven eyelets, a traditional feature of the 95s. Instead, A Ma Maniére's sneakers present a more standard in-and-out lace system.

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Maxes maintain the model's thick sole down to the Air units. Regarding other noticeable details, A Ma Maniére's logo gets stamped on the toe and tongue, while the brand's recognizable "A" lands on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In addition to its Jordan sneakers, A Ma Maniére has delivered Nike collabs, including Air Ships and Air Force 1 High sneakers, in the past. Nonetheless, it's all still under the Swoosh umbrella.

A Ma Maniére's Air Max 95s seemed to have appeared out of thin air. There weren't any mentions of the sneaker alongside the brand's pending Jordan 4 and Jordan 3 collaborations for 2024.

Simply, poof and A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 was here. Well, allegedly.

It's still unknown whether A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 is a real deal, as neither brand has officially announced the collab. I suspect more details will be revealed down the road. Until then, we wait.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
URC30EC
New Balance
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tanker Waist Bag
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Le Pull Jacquemus
Jacquemus
$740
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • a ma maniere jordan 5
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • a ma maniere nike air max 95
    A Ma Maniére's Newest Sneaker Isn't a Jordan Model, Surprisingly
    • Sneakers
  • kidsuper fw24 Ronaldinho
    KidSuper's String Theory Pulled an Iconic Runway Moment
    • Style
  • KENZO fw24
    The Force Is Strong With KENZO FW24
    • Style
  • kiko kostadinov fw24 mens
    With Crowns & Levi's, Kiko Kostadinov Remains On Top for FW24
    • Style
  • loewe fw24 mens
    Loewe FW24's Front Row Was Just as Good as Its Sneakerpants
    • Style
  • The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Skincare Products
    The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023