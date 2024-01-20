A Ma Maniére's Newest Sneaker Isn't a Jordan Model, Surprisingly

A Ma Maniére isn't letting us breathe for 2024. I mean, who needs oxygen anyway? I'm totally kidding. But the label does have another sneaker up its sleeves.
It appears A Ma Maniére designed a Nike Air Max 95 sneaker collaboration, after the shoe popped up on-foot in Paris during its men's fashion week.
In the best looks yet, A Ma Maniére's signature violet hues make up the Air Max 95's traditional gradient pattern on the upper. The resulting colorway resembles the "Vast Grey/Oil Grey" Air Max 95s. But A Ma Maniére's pairs boast more purple shades (true to the AMM way).
The most interesting feature of the collaborative Air Max 95 sneakers is the missing woven eyelets, a traditional feature of the 95s. Instead, A Ma Maniére's sneakers present a more standard in-and-out lace system.
A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Maxes maintain the model's thick sole down to the Air units. Regarding other noticeable details, A Ma Maniére's logo gets stamped on the toe and tongue, while the brand's recognizable "A" lands on the heel.
In addition to its Jordan sneakers, A Ma Maniére has delivered Nike collabs, including Air Ships and Air Force 1 High sneakers, in the past. Nonetheless, it's all still under the Swoosh umbrella.
A Ma Maniére's Air Max 95s seemed to have appeared out of thin air. There weren't any mentions of the sneaker alongside the brand's pending Jordan 4 and Jordan 3 collaborations for 2024.
Simply, poof and A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 was here. Well, allegedly.
It's still unknown whether A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 is a real deal, as neither brand has officially announced the collab. I suspect more details will be revealed down the road. Until then, we wait.