A Ma Maniére's Newest Sneaker Isn't a Jordan Model, Surprisingly

A Ma Maniére isn't letting us breathe for 2024. I mean, who needs oxygen anyway? I'm totally kidding. But the label does have another sneaker up its sleeves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It appears A Ma Maniére designed a Nike Air Max 95 sneaker collaboration, after the shoe popped up on-foot in Paris during its men's fashion week.

In the best looks yet, A Ma Maniére's signature violet hues make up the Air Max 95's traditional gradient pattern on the upper. The resulting colorway resembles the "Vast Grey/Oil Grey" Air Max 95s. But A Ma Maniére's pairs boast more purple shades (true to the AMM way).

The most interesting feature of the collaborative Air Max 95 sneakers is the missing woven eyelets, a traditional feature of the 95s. Instead, A Ma Maniére's sneakers present a more standard in-and-out lace system.

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Maxes maintain the model's thick sole down to the Air units. Regarding other noticeable details, A Ma Maniére's logo gets stamped on the toe and tongue, while the brand's recognizable "A" lands on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In addition to its Jordan sneakers, A Ma Maniére has delivered Nike collabs, including Air Ships and Air Force 1 High sneakers, in the past. Nonetheless, it's all still under the Swoosh umbrella.

A Ma Maniére's Air Max 95s seemed to have appeared out of thin air. There weren't any mentions of the sneaker alongside the brand's pending Jordan 4 and Jordan 3 collaborations for 2024.

Simply, poof and A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 was here. Well, allegedly.

It's still unknown whether A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 is a real deal, as neither brand has officially announced the collab. I suspect more details will be revealed down the road. Until then, we wait.