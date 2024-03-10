Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models

Nike's Jordan Brand has been releasing some pretty interesting hybrids lately (anyone remember those rawr-worthy Jordan 1 boots?). The footwear label doesn't seem to be slowing its fusion shoe efforts soon, either. Feast your eyes on the latest: the Air Jordan 2/3 sneaker.

As the model name implies, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker is a combination of — you guessed it — the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3 shoes. Actually, the Jordan 2/3 is quite literally the Jordan 2 Low with the sole of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker.

The Jordan 2/3's upper boasts smooth and textural leather molded into the slender shape of the Jordan 2. The sneaker even preserves the luxury-focused model's punctured hoes and signature 3D ripples on the heel.

The Jordan 2/3 shoe's base rests on the Jordan 3's distinct sole, which is filled with Nike Air in the heel. The assumably rubber base also presents some vintage-like details, mostly intentional yellowing similar to some of Jordan's "Reimagined" sneakers.

The Jordan 1 Brooklyn boot may not be my speed, but the Jordan 2/3 is a marriage I can get fully support. It's a subtle sole swap on the Jordan 2, but it certainly makes a difference and even ups the shoe's attractiveness.

The Jordan 2 and Jordan 3 sneakers were solid as is, post-upgrade (strong comebacks included). Now, they're even better together. Who knew combining them for a breezy ankle sneaker would result in a single nice shoe? The Jordan Brand did, that's who.

For the sneakerheads wondering, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker is expected to release in 2024 in two classic colorways: "White/Black" and "Varsity Red." Sounds like summer-ready schemes, am I right?

With more detailed looks rolling in, it's safe to assume the Jordan 2/3's debut is pretty close. After all, Gentry Humphrey, Jordan's VP of footwear, is already out here flexing the shoes in the wild.