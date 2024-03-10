Sign up to never miss a drop
Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike's Jordan Brand has been releasing some pretty interesting hybrids lately (anyone remember those rawr-worthy Jordan 1 boots?). The footwear label doesn't seem to be slowing its fusion shoe efforts soon, either. Feast your eyes on the latest: the Air Jordan 2/3 sneaker.

As the model name implies, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker is a combination of — you guessed it — the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3 shoes. Actually, the Jordan 2/3 is quite literally the Jordan 2 Low with the sole of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker.

The Jordan 2/3's upper boasts smooth and textural leather molded into the slender shape of the Jordan 2. The sneaker even preserves the luxury-focused model's punctured hoes and signature 3D ripples on the heel.

The Jordan 2/3 shoe's base rests on the Jordan 3's distinct sole, which is filled with Nike Air in the heel. The assumably rubber base also presents some vintage-like details, mostly intentional yellowing similar to some of Jordan's "Reimagined" sneakers.

The Jordan 1 Brooklyn boot may not be my speed, but the Jordan 2/3 is a marriage I can get fully support. It's a subtle sole swap on the Jordan 2, but it certainly makes a difference and even ups the shoe's attractiveness.

The Jordan 2 and Jordan 3 sneakers were solid as is, post-upgrade (strong comebacks included). Now, they're even better together. Who knew combining them for a breezy ankle sneaker would result in a single nice shoe? The Jordan Brand did, that's who.

For the sneakerheads wondering, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker is expected to release in 2024 in two classic colorways: "White/Black" and "Varsity Red." Sounds like summer-ready schemes, am I right?

With more detailed looks rolling in, it's safe to assume the Jordan 2/3's debut is pretty close. After all, Gentry Humphrey, Jordan's VP of footwear, is already out here flexing the shoes in the wild.

