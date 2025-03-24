Classic Denim Workwear, Engineered by an Italian Technical Fashion Giant

When I think of C.P. Company, the first things that come to mind are goggle-wielding hoods, military-infused designs, and shiny techy fabrics. And sure, its newest Palace collaboration has all of those things, but it also has a strong helping of classic, good-ol' denim.

For a third year, London-based skateboarding label Palace has dug into C.P. Company’s legendary archive to revamp some of its classics. And for the third year, I’m dubbing it a collaboration of the year contender.

British streetwear OG Palace has taken a distinctly workwear-flavored approach with this latest link-up.

Palace 1 / 20

A denim jacket with two patch pockets on the front is a classic chore coat of sorts until you flip up the techy weatherproof CS II hood (decorated with those signature C.P. goggles, of course), while the matching 5-pocket jeans in 14 3/4oz denim solidify the workwear theme through double-knee detailing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

These are styles based on historic C.P. garb, but you don’t often see the Italian technical label working with denim. And that’s exactly why it hits so hard: It's rugged, full of character, unexpected, and has just the right amount of unexpected technical flair.

The collection, available from March 28 on C.P. Company and Palace's official websites, doesn’t stop at denim though. A full-zip overshirt in 50 Fili Heavy, graphic tees, a Sea Island cotton knit, and a stack of accessories round out the drop, all stamped with a custom “C.P. PALACE” logo.

And as with every drop, a different Italian city acts as the backdrop creating a visual and cultural bridge between the two brands’ worlds. This time, they opted for the Mediterranean sun-drenched coastlines of Sicily.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

C.P. Company x Palace's ongoing dialogue between British skate culture and Italian technical fashion innovation continues.