Ungatekeeping The Workwear Brands In Our Rotation

Born out of a necessity for blue-collar workers to have hard-wearing clothing, workwear has transcended its original purpose to become a style found in everyone's rotation.

As Adam Levy — part of the iconic, family-owned workwear shop Dave’s New York — previously told Highsnobiety, “It doesn't matter whether you're high fashion or whether you're high function, you're wearing the same Carhartt pants.”

Often affordable, workwear has seamlessly bridged into subcultures such as hip-hop, skateboarding, and streetwear while also managing to capture the imagination of high fashion labels — as proven by the amount of luxury Carhartt WIP collaborations we’ve seen over the past few seasons.

Items like double-knee pants or chore coats have become evergreen in contemporary fashion and a place of unity for all people searching for high-quality, durable clothing.

From brands creating silhouettes inspired by workwear to others using strong fabrics to innovate garments and make them more resistant, there’s almost no end to the number of brands offering these workwear staples, so we rounded up some of the best workwear brands to know in 2024 below.

From the OGs, to the up-and-comers, this is Highsnobiety's list of workwear brands to know in 2024.

Carhartt

No surprises here. Carhartt simply had to be the first on the list of workwear brands.

Today, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the brand release high-flying collaborations with the likes of Marni, Sacai, and Palace, but the brand hasn’t always been so aligned with the fashion industry. Founded in 1889 by Hamilton Carhartt in Dearborn, Michigan, it started out making hard-wearing clothing for manual laborers from its signature duck canvas and, over the years, became a supplier to Detroit’s auto factory workers, as well as blue-collar workers across the United States. A true OG in the world of workwear.

What you often see now on shop shelves and in the streets began in 1989, when German fashion designers Edwin and Salomee Faeh saw that most of the Carhartt coming into Europe was being sold at skate shops and independent boutiques. The duo struck up a deal to create a European offshoot of the brand called Work in Progress, creating refined, stylized versions of Carhartt’s product for the younger European consumers who were drawn to the brand’s rugged, affordable clothing.

Since then, Carhartt WIP has grown rapidly in the fashion market, becoming one of the leading workwear labels worldwide, constantly surprising us with new collections and a brand that is becoming more and more experiential.

Dickies

Dickies is an American treasure, a historic brand with a longstanding relationship with both blue-collar workers and streetwear communities. It's built to handle the most rugged of jobs.

Dickies staples like the iconic 874 work pants or quintessential Eisenhower jacket have stood the test of time to become some of the most recognizable workwear designs around. Dickies’ minimalistic designs are equally part of the brand's widespread appeal, acting as a canvas for designers, artists, and corporations. From a local plumber business to a runway collab, Dickies is one of the most versatile workwear brands out there.

Dickies was started in 1922 by C.N. Williamson and E.E. "Colonel" Dickie in Bryan, Texas. The company started as a bib overall company before evolving into one of the largest workwear manufacturers in the world. Throughout the decades, working professionals and day laborers would flock to the brand because of its "indestructible" fabric blend, uniform design, and broad color palette.

The Dickies that you know today started to take form in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The brand became the unofficial official uniform for SoCal skaters on the hunt for durable cheap clothing while also appearing in Latinx neighborhoods and on the backs of underground rappers.

Today, the brand is a workwear mainstay across subcultures and the fashion-conscious. Dickies has collaborated with the likes of Supreme, Our Legacy, Pop Trading Company, Gucci, and our own Highsnobiety team on a series of coveted collections.

Levi's

Levi's, another American brand on this list, was established in 1853 as a workwear pants brand and has evolved into one of the most recognizable labels in the world

Having been the original inventors of denim jeans, Levi's gained popularity among various subcultures, including skaters, punks, and youth in the 1940s. Icons like Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean popularized them in the 1950s. The brand's 501s and 550s offer classic and nostalgic styles that can go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe.

Levi's has maintained its workwear essence while becoming a versatile staple. The brand has collaborated with various designers and celebrities, such as Stüssy, Undercover, and New Balance, putting their own spin on its iconic range.

Red Wing

Another legendary American brand, Red Wing, was founded in a small town in Minnesota in 1905 and has become an iconic product internationally, maintaining its design for over 100 years. I repeat, over 100 years.

Founded by Charles H. Beckam, it initially produced work shoes and boots. The brand saw a production boom during World War I, becoming the official shoe supplier to the U.S. Army, and developed 239 variants of its classic military boot to meet diverse needs.

Post-1950s, Red Wing gained national fame as a symbol of America and soon expanded its market to South America and Europe.

Its historic models remain unchanged, embodying tradition, strength, and quality.

Red Wing shoes are known for their naturally treated, durable leather and expert craftsmanship. Best of all, thanks to the quality of the materials and production, Red Wing shoes become more beautiful every time they are worn.

Stan Ray

The Beard family, spanning four generations, has maintained its legacy brand with dedication to honesty, quality, and integrity. Established in 1972 by Earl Beard in East Texas, Stan Ray is another workwear brand in this list that is renowned for its durable clothing suited for both work and everyday use.

Earl Beard initiated Stan Ray with two goals: to create long-lasting, durable workwear and to ensure all products are made in the USA. He followed through by focusing on designing and producing workwear of unparalleled durability and fit.

The brand's commitment to quality has remained consistent over the years, with Earl's grandchildren and great-grandchildren upholding his vision. Buying Stan Ray products means buying a longstanding tradition of upholding family values characterized by durability, honesty, and a strong work ethic, all the while looking great.

Timberland

Timberland stands as a testament to quality craftsmanship and workwear endurance.

Founded in 1952, it initially focused on footwear, and its legacy was cemented in 1973 with the introduction of the now-iconic waterproof leather boot. Timberland's 6" Work Boots, known as Style #10061 to the brand's employees or by their more popular monicker "Timbs," redefined outdoor footwear with its innovative waterproofing technology, sturdy design, and integration into the hip-hop community.

Beyond its practicality, Timberland quickly became a cultural icon, embraced by diverse communities, from construction workers to hip-hop artists to everyone in between. Its versatility and robustness made it a staple in wardrobes across the globe, symbolizing both functionality and fashion.

Timberland's commitment to sustainability further elevates its appeal as a trailblazer in the fashion industry. The brand integrates eco-conscious practices in its production processes, using recycled materials and ensuring responsible sourcing, aligning its operations with a vision for a greener future.

Wrangler

Since its inception in 1947, Wrangler has embodied authentic style and comfort, crafting jeans that merge the rugged charm of the American West with an unwavering dedication to quality and classic design.

Wrangler's journey traces back to the 1800s in the Southern US. In a bold move, 20-year-old C.C. Hudson left his Tennessee farm for a textile town over 500 miles away in North Carolina. Starting with a humble job at an overall factory, earning just 25 cents a day, Hudson honed his skills in denim craftsmanship and gained insights into the American workwear scene.

Wrangler's design ethos and brand identity remain deeply rooted in the Southern states, echoing the spirit of its origins. Since 2013, the brand has further embraced its heritage by launching a digital hub that celebrates the core elements of Southern culture: rodeo, NASCAR, and country music. Wrangler's steadfast commitment to its roots is palpable, ensuring that you're infused with that unmistakable yeehaw essence every time you slip into their quintessentially American jeans.

Ben Davis

Ben Davis's clothing symbolizes more than fashion; it's a statement of resilience and a nod to past struggles while looking forward. The brand has been a part of the identity of influential figures and cultural movements, like NWA, Eazy E, the Beastie Boys, and West Coast rappers, and it has been featured in countless films and music videos.

Its style — which consists of baggy chinos, white tees, flannel shirts, and accessories like bandanas and symbolic jewelry — was accessible and represented a rugged, durable lifestyle suited for street activities like graffiti and skating. It is honest, authentic, and unpretentious clothing.

Caterpillar Inc.

Founded in 1904 and now headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, Caterpillar has become a leader in manufacturing construction and mining equipment. This global powerhouse originated from the humble beginnings of two innovative California farmers, Daniel Best and Benjamin Holt, both inventors and entrepreneurs.

However, while the brand history is firmly rooted in the resource and construction industry, Caterpillar Workwear Redefined - CAT WWR has entered the workwear fashion market by building on its knowledge of quality, durability, and innovation and delivering contemporary apparel fit for everyday life outside the confines of a construction site.

They have steadily delivered a curated yet wide product range matching authenticity with ingenuity and craftsmanship. CAT WWR offers the true spirit of American workwear relevant to a modern European fashion market that wants to be close to the authenticity of an authentic workwear brand but without losing on style.

