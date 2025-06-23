C.P. Company's New Designer Takes on an Immortal Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

For his debut as C.P. Company’s design director, Leonardo Fasolo is presenting the Italian fashion label as a museum curator may platform a veteran artist. Especially for an imprint as historic as C.P. Company, sometimes you gotta look back to move forward.

Spring/Summer 2026 marks a new era for C.P. Company, one guided by Fasolo. Even as it currently honors the twentieth anniversary of its founder Massimo Osti’s passing, C.P. Company is moving forward with a visual installation at Milan Fashion Week titled Behind the Seams.

“Rather than referencing a single item or isolated technology, we choose to self-reference, to reframe our original working method through continuous fabric research and treatment experimentation,” Fasolo tells Highsnobiety over email.

“This approach also underpins the Behind the Seams project: An open window into our technical expertise, offering the community direct access to a distinctive methodology of design and production.”

At C.P. Company's Milanese event, the brand’s latest garments are on display alongside dynamic exhibits that explore its pioneering fabric research and dyeing treatments.

Here, staple C.P. Company techniques, such as garment dyeing, are investigated alongside brand-new innovations.

For instance, there's an exploration of Nano Titanium, the Metropolis Series' custom-developed nylon-polyester fabric with a reflective finish that Fasolo promises is both lightweight and durable.

“This season, our aim was to stay true to our roots while pushing forward across every aspect of design: materials, treatments, and construction," he says, pointing to rarities like the full-side five-pocket pants from C.P. Company's Blue Pack, a modern-day reinterpretation of workwear heritage. "We wanted to evolve without losing coherence, and to innovate without compromising our identity.”

One of his top priorities was to upgrade C.P. Company’s famous goggle jackets, retaining the classically cool look while transforming the base garment with new makes and materials.

However, Fasolo's also set his sights on product categories less synonymous with C.P. Company, like tailoring.

"We’re particularly proud of a blazer in technical Japanese Panama fabric [a dense cotton weave], which reinterprets traditional tailoring through a contemporary lens,” says Fasolo. “Clean and minimal, it’s defined by functional elements such as heat-taped inner seams, a nod to our ongoing obsession with construction and detail.”

While this is Fasolo ’s first C.P. Company offering, he's a longtime textile innovator. Founder of the technical fashion label NEMEN, Fasolo built his reputation through utilitarian clothing dyed with artisanal, labor-intensive techniques.

This is famously the crux of C.P. Company, making Fasolo a natural fit for its world.

