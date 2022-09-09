Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
10 Years Later, NEMEN is Still on Top Form

Written by Sam Cole in Style
NEMEN
The arrival of NEMEN's seasonal collections is always an event demanding of attention. Its technical prowess, attention to detail, and strikingly bold style pinch the gaze with ease, but now more than ever, all eyes are on NEMEN as it celebrates 10 years in the game with the release of FW22.

Ten years is no small feat. Given the challenges of running a brand of any scale, especially in the current economic climate, making it to a decade is, and always will be, worthy of praise. After ten years, a brand starts to feel like part of the furniture; it's hard to imagine a world in which they don't exist. Despite having more of a cult following than a mass global fanbase, the industry would feel particularly empty without brands as exciting as NEMEN.

There are many ways to celebrate a decade of creating, whether through parties or collaborations, yet NEMEN has opted for a simple approach that showcases its biggest and best – the launch of its FW22 collection.

At its core, a celebration of years of dedication to material and technical research and development, incredibly high octane dye work, and an evolved perception of military and sportswear, the collection bookend the brand's formative years with finesse.

Of course, the outerwear category offers the collection's staple point, with heavier lines developed for the arrival of fall. Multi-fabric down parkas and jackets are perfected for the season in an array of rich garment dyes, while variations on smocks fine-tune military inspirations.

Although the first drop of the collection is available to shop online now, FW22 marks an exciting moment in NEMEN's narrative, one that I'm sure will lead to the continued international growth of the brand. If you've got hopes of securing a piece of outerwear before summer's close, acting fast is advisable.

