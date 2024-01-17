Sign up to never miss a drop
Massimo Osti Studio Is a Return to the Halcyon Days (EXCLUSIVE)

Words By Tayler Willson

When it was announced that Massimo Osti Studio would be officially unveiled during this season’s Paris Fashion Week, it was billed as a brand dedicated to picking up where the famed Italian designer himself left off.

Osti, who passed away back in 2005, was the creative brains behind labels like Stone Island and C.P. Company and, thanks to a penchant for fabric innovation, even garnered the nickname "The Godfather of Sportswear,” such was the impressiveness of his art.

Now, to both honor and build on Osti’s esteemed legacy in a way that it hasn’t been done before, Massimo Osti Studio, a new and contemporary research-driven apparel brand, is officially launching.

1 / 1
Massimo Osti Studio

At its core, Massimo Osti Studio (which is a new project on the arm of C.P. Company) represents a brand that questions the paradigms of modern apparel and focuses on fabric research, functional shapes, and innovative industrial processes.

“We wanted to isolate it, to keep it pure and clean; to have the room to experiment 360 without risking confusion about what C.P. Company is,” explained Lorenzo Osti, son of the late Massimo. “It’s like a sandbox for outerwear innovation.”

Top level, Massimo Osti Studio is a label steeped in the legacy of one of the world’s most famous designers, which riffs and extrapolates on some of Osti’s most iconic works.

Unlike the majority of modern brands, Massimo Osti Studio is doing things differently by releasing its collections in monthly chapters.

Starting from February 2024, concise capsules will drop via the Massimo Osti Studio webstore, beginning with Chapter 1 that focuses on a new fabric Alcantara, an industrially produced non-woven fabric that combines aesthetic and functional sensuality.

1 / 2
Massimo Osti Studio

Each chapter has been designed to investigate the exploratory storytelling process of Osti through each garment, starting from where the designer himself left off.

Massimo Osti Studio's philosophy revolves around continuous experimentation, with a focus on cutting-edge fabrics, technologies, and functional shapes, and if early looks are anything to go by, it looks as if Osti could well be returning to its halcyon days.

