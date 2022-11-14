How Many Clean Sneakers Make a Guinness World Record?

Official Guinness World Records can span from the truly outstanding, to the downright ridiculous. Take the guy who solved 6,931 Rubix Cubes in 24 hours for example, or the woman who bungee jumped the most times ever in an hour (23, if you’re wondering).

But what about sneaker records? Sure, big collections can break records and so can their price, but how about cleaning them? Wild, I know.

Sneaker care brand Crep Protect put this to the test over the weekend at London’s Wembley Boxpark, and successfully smashed the Guinness World Record for the most pairs of sneakers being cleaned simultaneously in one place at the same time: 325, to be exact.

That’s right: 325 attendees took hold of a myriad of Crep Protect products and went to town on dirty sneakers at the same time, to officially become a part of a Guinness World Record, before the now-clean sneakers were donated to ShoeAidUK.

Crep Protect

“It has been a pleasure to have been invited here today to adjudicate this Guinness World Records title attempt,” said a Guinness World Record spokesperson.

“It has been a fantastic event and having successfully achieved the ‘Most people cleaning a pair of trainers/sneakers simultaneously’, Crep Protect have become Officially Amazing and joined an elite group of Guinness World Records title holders.”

Crep Protect

So, next time you’re looking to break a world record yourself, why not round up 326 of your friends and get cleaning? It could be done.