Crep Protect Skins Will Keep You Two-Steppin' in Heat at Glasto

If you've just spent a bomb on a new pair of sneakers, chances are, you want to keep them fresh. Chances also are, you'll be wanting to show them off this summer, and where better than a festival? Thanks to Crep Protect's new SKINS, you don't need to worry about ruining your heat while two-steppin' in the mud.

I don't know about you, but my friends and I have definitely sacrificed a pair of kicks or two at a festival. With the combination of British weather, thousands of feet trampling around a field for half a day, tripping, spilling, and whatever else, keeping your heat clean and damage-free at any live music festival this summer won't be an easy task.

If you're anything like me (and many others), you've definitely tried to take matters into your own hands in the past. For me, it was a pair of fresh Nike Air Max Plus (TNs, as well call them in the UK) individually wrapped in plastic bags at Hideout in Croatia. Funnily enough, the purpose of completing your look with fresh-off-ice pair of sneakers is lost once you stick them into a matte carrier from a supermarket...

Well, that problem is now solved with the addition of SKINS to the growing Crep Protect footwear protection arsenal. The best method of protection is, well, protection.

SKINS, as you may have guessed from the name, are a set of durable, eco-friendly, rubber waterproof covers for your shoes. Much like my redundant plastic bag method, these are reusable and portable, so should the weather take a take for the worst, you can slip your feet (and sneakers) right inside, ensuring rain and debris can do no harm to your beloved grails.

Available online in small, medium, and large, SKINS will fit any kicks in your collection – so those Off-White Nikes you wanted to pack for Glasto? Go ahead!