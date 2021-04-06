Daniel Kaluuya Makes a Case For Pajamas as Formal Wear

Daniel Kaluuya has had a good weekend. Not only did the actor host Saturday Night Live and manage to upset British royalists in the process ("I’m what the royal family was afraid the baby would look like"), he also won a Screen Actor's Guild Award for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

However, his overarching achievement of the weekend has to be his SAG outfit — Kaluuya received his award while wearing purple Louis Vuitton pajamas. Designed by Virgil Abloh, the royal purple set features a subtle pinstripe alongside a matching robe. Kaluuya completes the look with Cartier jewels — a ring, watch, and thin chain — as if the pajamas alone weren't enough of a flex.

Kaluuya isn't the first actor to wear pajamas this award season, Jodie Foster and her wife wore matching silk pajamas to their at-home Golden Globes zoom, but he is the first one that seriously makes them look like formal wear.

We already wrote about how this is the year to invest in cool pajamas, but as the actor proves, with the right styling you don't have to limit wearing them inside. With brands like Our Legacy making lace pajama pants and Liam Hodges styling his patchwork set with a trenchcoat, your pajama choices are endless.

