Reebok Answers the Bat Signal's Call

Brand: DC Comics x Reebok

Model: Nano X2, Workout Plus, LX 2200, Durable XT, Classic Leather, and Royal Techque T

Release Date: Available now

Price: $50-150

Buy: Online at Reebok

Editor's Notes: Have you ever wondered what the sneaker of choice is in Gotham City or Metropolis? Well, thanks to the arrival of DC Comics' Reebok collection, you need wonder no more.

To my knowledge, Batman, Superman, or any other Justice League heroes have ever worn a pair of sneakers. No Nike, no adidas, just a pair of boots suited to the needs of battling villains the likes of the Joker and Harley Quinn.

In their world, practicality and utility are key, but in the real world, we can have a lot more fun imagining what Gothamites would be copping on release day. Crafted in collaboration with Reebok, the DC Comics collection is a stacked offering that puts the focus on several of the sneaker brand's flagship silhouettes.

All in all, the selection comprises six pieces made up of a blend of old-school styles and newer creations, including the Nano X2, Workout Plus, LX 2200, Durable XT, Classic Leather, and Royal Techque T.

What makes the collaborative collection such an excitement is the character-themed palettes and details that fill each shoe. Centered around in-universe superheroes and supervillains, you'll find flagship characters Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, the Joker, and Harley Quinn.

