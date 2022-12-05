Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Reebok Answers the Bat Signal's Call

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 6

Brand: DC Comics x Reebok

Model: Nano X2, Workout Plus, LX 2200, Durable XT, Classic Leather, and Royal Techque T

Release Date: Available now

Price: $50-150

Buy: Online at Reebok

Editor's Notes: Have you ever wondered what the sneaker of choice is in Gotham City or Metropolis? Well, thanks to the arrival of DC Comics' Reebok collection, you need wonder no more.

To my knowledge, Batman, Superman, or any other Justice League heroes have ever worn a pair of sneakers. No Nike, no adidas, just a pair of boots suited to the needs of battling villains the likes of the Joker and Harley Quinn.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In their world, practicality and utility are key, but in the real world, we can have a lot more fun imagining what Gothamites would be copping on release day. Crafted in collaboration with Reebok, the DC Comics collection is a stacked offering that puts the focus on several of the sneaker brand's flagship silhouettes.

All in all, the selection comprises six pieces made up of a blend of old-school styles and newer creations, including the Nano X2, Workout Plus, LX 2200, Durable XT, Classic Leather, and Royal Techque T.

What makes the collaborative collection such an excitement is the character-themed palettes and details that fill each shoe. Centered around in-universe superheroes and supervillains, you'll find flagship characters Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, the Joker, and Harley Quinn.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • When an Artisanal Fashion “Dinosaur” Meets Reebok's Weirdo Sneaker
  • Ordinary Shirts, Normal Slacks & an Oddball Reebok Sneaker for "Everyone"
  • Dressed as Batman, Nike's Immaculately Stealthy Air Max Answers the Signal
  • Reebok and Highsnobiety Capture the Heartbeat of Pétanque in 'The Throw'
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now