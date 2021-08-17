Powerful Messaging Underlines Denim Tears’ Upcoming ASICS Collab

Denim Tears’ Tremaine Emory has taken to Instagram to tease his latest upcoming sneaker collaboration. Following a successful and powerful project with Converse, Emory has now teamed up with ASICS for further meaningful storytelling.

Two pairs of the ASICS GEL-MC Plus serve as the canvas for the project, which is called “Georgia Red Clay” and is inspired by the creative’s roots in Harlem, Georgia. In a text message from his father that Emory shared on Instagram (below), Emory’s father explains that the project references the red clay found near his hometown of Harlem. It also mentions that Tremaine’s mom’s father and his uncle worked for a brick and pipe company that used red and white clay to make fire bricks and pipes.

Both shoes arrive in tonal, almost reversed colorways. The first pairs a pinkish-white upper with hits of darker red across the midsole and outsole. The second colorway pairs a dark red upper with a pinkish white midsole. Both shoes are absolutely beautiful and a throwback to the ASICS glory days of 2010 to 2015, but it’s the project’s meaningful storytelling that elevates the collaboration to an entirely new level.

There’s no word yet on when the sneakers will be released, however, the teasers seem to indicate that an official release date isn’t too far off. Stay tuned for details and, in the meantime, check out the Denim Tears x ASICS GEL-MC Plus “Georgia Red Clay” above.

