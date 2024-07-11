ASICS’ Techy Sneaker Collab Is Beautifully Chaotic

ASICS’ Gel Kayano 14 model is an old-school running shoe and, when decked out in silver paneling with sporty mesh, it’s a fine example of how chunky, Y2K running shoes make for great-looking sneakers.

However, when it’s turned into a techy, outdoor-focused sneaker (as is the case in its upcoming collaboration with Brazilian label P. Andrade), it really thrives.

Previous examples of how well the Gel Kayano 14 wears technical fabrics have included the shoe becoming a monsoon-fighting beast, a chunky trail shoe, and a rip-stop-covered stepper offered in beautiful tonal hues.

Now, together with the outdoor clothing brand P. Andrade, the Gel Kayano 14 is becoming a fully weatherproof sneaker.

As with everything P. Andrade creates, its ASICS collaboration is made to be equally wearable in the city and the great outdoors.

The sneaker is the embodiment of the motto the brand lays out on its website: “P. Andrade presents an avant-garde Japanese style combined with looks suitable for walks in the rainforest, dyed with tailoring details and contrasted with technical touches to bring you into the street environment.”

Early photos of the collaborative ASICS reveal a technical ripstop fabric added to the upper, replacing the mesh base the shoe usually sports. The new technical fabric comes in gradient color transitioning from light green to dark teal and is contrasted with metallic panels in a mirage of colors.

The gradient prints combined with gold, silver, blue, and bright green panels make for a chaotic colorway that (somehow!) manages to look the part.

There’s no word yet on when this bold-looking sneaker will hit shop floors beyond reports saying it will be later this year. However, once it does reach ASICS stores, it will likely be the Japanese sportswear label's most colorful footwear offering.