Levi's x Nike Air Maxes? Denim-Loving Sneakerheads Dream of This

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

2025 will be a big year for Nike (the Swoosh fan club, too). Not only is the Jordan 1 sneaker celebrating its 40th anniversary, but Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker will be turning 30 years old. Next year's Air Max 95 party is already looking solid, based on rumors of a Nike SB collaboration and another Corteiz linkup.

And this just in: Nike seemingly added Levi's to the guest list, too.

According to sneaker leakers, Nike and Levi's are expected to advance their friendship with a new Nike Air Max 95 collaboration. One might even say Nike has been quietly manifesting the linkup with its solo jean shoe efforts.

Currently, specifics surrounding the Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 sneaker remain largely under wraps (it's also hearsay at the moment). But with Levi's involvement and its previous jean Nike sneaker collabs, it's safe to say denim will be on the menu for the chunky Air Max sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The streets also say that Nike and Levi's will drop their Air Max 95 sneaker in three colorways: obsidian, black, and a creamy Light Orewood Brown.

Sound familiar?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For some Nike heads, this may ring bells of the pair's Air Jordan 4 collaboration, which was offered in three similar colorways in 2018.

The Levi's Jordan 4 sneaker even came with the choice of a blank tag or a Levi's name-branded badge. Considering Levi's name tags are like a golden find, you can probably guess which one fetched more dollars in the aftermarket.

Let's hope we also get Levi's tag options again with the upcoming batch of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers, which are anticipated to launch during Summer 2025.

Levi's Nike collab will also include collaborative clothes, it seems. If it's anything like Nike SB's denim (or even those 2018 Jordan x Levi's trucker jackets), it'll be like Christmas in July next year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's if rumors prove true.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
