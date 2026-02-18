What Comes After the Hiking Shoe? The Hiking Sneaker

When menswear brands want cool hiking boots, they keep calling on one name. Diemme, an Italian hiking label established in 1992, is the old-school shoemaker that’s creating hiking-ish boots for an extensive list of stylish labels that includes both C.P. Company and its younger brother Stone Island, collaboration-crazed Japanese boutique BEAMS, all-encompassing retailer Kith, and streetwear-adject labels from Advisory Board Crystals to Hiking Patrol.

We expect this kind of relentless collaborative output from sportswear giants, less so slow-made Italian shoe brands. And yet Diemme has two separate collaborations dropping this week alone, and neither are boots.

First, JJJJound, an authority on subtle everydaywear, created its own Diemme Movida sneaker, textured with pebbled black leather. Silver metal eyelets provide a small pop of contrast and if you look really closely at the suede heel, you’ll find a debossed JJJJound logo.

These are only small updates — what else would you expect from a JJJJound collaboration? — but they do refine an otherwise hardy shoe into the realm of elegance.

JJJJound’s Movida sneaker releases on February 19. Two days later, nonnative-owned Japanese retailer Coverchord, so often the proprietor of excellent hard-to-find footwear, unleashes its own exclusive Diemme shoe.

The Grappa Hiker, a chunky outdoorsy sneaker, combines shades of dark grey and black with a contrasting hit of grass-green suede on the heel and laces. It’s a funner mix of colors and textures than JJJJound’s sneaker but both are equally wearable and urbane. Which is why both these shoes have me asking: Why don’t we see more Diemme sneakers?

Surely, it's only a matter of time before Diemme sneakers generate the same cultural cachet as its hiking boots. The outdoorsy shoemaker has built a reputation extending far beyond outdoorsy folk, making it a ubiquity within menswear boutiques and earning it such a wide array of collaborations. Now, with all eyes on Diemme boots, it opens the door for Diemme sneakers.

There have been some notable Diemme hiking sneaker collaborations before, Pas Normal Studio did a great job on the Movida 92 sneaker at the start of last year as did Swedish retailer TRÈS BIEN last month. But these have always been few and far between.

This week’s releases drive home that Diemme does more than just excellent hiking boots. It also makes excellent hiking sneakers.

