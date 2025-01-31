The JJJJound fan club may be patiently waiting for the brand to drop those luxe German-made Superstars, but the Montreal-based design studio just cooked up its wildest shoe yet with PUMA.

At Paris Fashion Week, PUMA put together another presentation dedicated to its beloved Mostro. Titled the "Mostro House," the latest showcase was a chill showroom event compared to the previous full-fledged runway show honoring the shoe's return.

The Mostro presentation was a Mostro wonderland, showcasing Mostros in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from archival versions to slip-on mules to a JJJJound collaboration.

Wait, a JJJJound x PUMA Mostro? Indeed. It's an interesting team-up for the brand known for its minimalist designs and normal yet elegant New Balance sneaker collabs. Even JJJJound's previous PUMA linkups were pretty regular, with PUMA Suede sneakers offered in calm colorways with a few JJJound sign-offs here and there. Perhaps the most complex part for JJJJound fans was scoring those China-exclusive pairs.

On the other hand, PUMA's Mostro is pretty maximalist for JJJJound's usual lowkey business. But the brand makes it work, aligning the monstrous model with its quiet tastes. The JJJJound x PUMA Mostros gets wrapped in extra smooth suede alongside a buttery leather tongue. The PUMA shoe is pretty much bathed in all-black, save for the interiors, which reveal a "sample" stamp on the inner walls.

Another interesting detail is the actual shoelaces versus the model's traditional strap-in features. Besides that, the Mostro's slender look and beastly personality is still alive, including those famous spikes around the soles.

The PUMA showroom also featured a Slam Jam collab, plus more previews of those Mary Jane iterations in velvet-like textures and slick puffer styles. The sneaker brand also teased an in-line Mostro boot after the success of the Ottolinger collaboration, which put the Mostro back into the game.

There were also a few Speedcats in view like those ballet flat versions leaked at the top of the year and another ballet-coded Speedcat Go with a chic lace-up detail.

Regarding the JJJJound Mostros collab, it's unknown when or even if the collaboration will be hitting shelves this year. After all, the sneakers from the showcase were labeled as samples.

But who knows? We could very well see JJJJound and PUMA will unleash the beast before 2025 out. Hopefully.