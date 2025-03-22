This Boot Is Like a Timberland But Better

nonnative and Guidi are back with another banger that's like a Timberland boot but better.

nonnative and Guidi advance their longtime connection with the release of their new Zipper Unit "Big Daddy" Horse Leather boots. As its name implies, the collaborative stomper is based on Guidi's popular "Big Daddy," a big-toed boot crafted with the shoemaker's high-quality Italian leather and grip-tastic Vibram soles.

Oh, and most Guidi Big Daddies feature zipper closures, which only adds to the stylish factor of the buttery leather boots.

nonnative is already quite familiar with the Big Daddy boot, having worked with the model a few times before. However, the latest spin on the boot silhouette comes as a 2-in-1 design, offering up a removable zipper detail and classic shoelaces.

Moreover, the Guidi x nonnative boots arrive fully swaddled in horse leather and finished with a perfectly fuzzed suede, all bathed in a soothing vintage khaki colorway. Elsewhere, the collab upholds the boot's rugged essence and classic shape, a.k.a. Guidi's expert craftsmanship.

Guidi is more than its great leather boots. The Italian tannery also designs bags, pet accessories, and other leather goods. It's also the IYKYKY leather brand to fashion labels and celebs tapped in with the label's leather mastery. Guidi has not only made boots for the Matrix cast (no, seriously), but the brand has also collaborated with stylish names like ALYX and Yohji Yamamoto. Oh, and nonnative, of course.

Beyond Guidi, nonnative has forged some solid friendships with other footwear brands like ASICS and Timberland. Actually, the Japanese label is pretty tight with Timberland, having partnered up several times with the boot brand. Together, the two minds have dreamed up hairy waterproof work boots and beautifully beige hikers in the process.

Now, nonnative's got its own beautiful "Timbs"-ish boots in collaboration with leather master Guidi.

For those looking to cop, the Guidi x nonnative boots launch at nonnative and COVERCHORD on March 22.