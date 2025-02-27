Fully Waterproof & Slightly Punkish Studded Outerwear For Skaters, By Skaters
You’ve seen this style of pointy-studded adornment before, but never used in the way Dime and adidas have.
The Canadian skatewear label and German sportswear giant are releasing a four-piece drop — two weatherproof GORE-TEX jackets, two Gazelle skate shoes — that is decorated with silver pyramid-shaped studs. You know the ones, from those once-ubiquitous studded belts.
Your age determines what you associate studded belts with, they were most famously worn by punk rockers like Jonny Rotten in the '70s.
But for me, a product of the early naughts, my mind immediately goes to skatepark-dwelling, black skinny-jean-wearing, big-haired emos — a movement born out of various 20th-century subcultures.
The point is: You don’t normally see this kind of studded ornamentation on skate sneakers, and certainly not on GORE-TEX outerwear. Technical jackets and guitar-wielding countercultures are rarely mentioned in the same breath.
The only other time (to my knowledge) where a similar move has been pulled was Supreme x TNF in 2021. However, that only used pictures of pointy silver studs, Dime used the real thing.
Launching on March 1 via adidas (although some retailers released the shoes early), Dime’s followed up its wavy adidas court shoe by delivering emo energy.