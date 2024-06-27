adidas & Dime Turn An Iconic Court Sneaker Into a Wavy Skate Shoe

Dime has not only collaborated with adidas to create a limited-edition take on the Stan Smith sneaker, it has managed to get the actual Stan Smith to announce the collaboration.

The ex-tennis player after whom the classic sneaker is named features at the beginning of a campaign video for the latest adidas x Dime collection. And things only get stranger from there (honestly, the entire minute-long video feels like a fever dream).

After a Stan Smith cameo, Darude, the producer of the electronic track Sandstorm (2000), appears as an umpire for a tennis game where both players use skateboards instead of rackets.

It is a contender for the best fashion campaign video of the year and the sneakers it unveils are almost equally impressive.

The Dime x adidas Skateboarding Stan Smith takes the German sportswear giant’s iconic tennis shoe and provides it with a wavy-lined grid embossing across the upper — curved, wavy lines are one of Dime’s signature motifs.

Despite managing to get Stan Smith to announce this collaboration, Dime has replaced the tennis icon's face on the tongue of the sneaker. Instead, an image of the viral botched Jesus painting, a graphic the brand has used in the past, features on the tongue.

The shoes are a collaboration with adidas Skateboarding, meaning this sneaker is developed to perform on a board. It is, most likely, modeled on the adidas Skateboarding Stan Smith ADV model.

For post-skating recovery, the collection also includes two pairs of adidas’ highly-cushioned Ayoon slides. Both the sneakers and slides release in two colorways on July 1, the Stan Smith retailing for $120 and the slides for $60.

The most prestigious tennis tournament worldwide, Wimbledon, has just begun and Dime is not the only excellent skate brand getting into the tennis fever. Earlier this week, Palace announced the return of its Stella Artois collaboration with a tennis-themed campaign. There's never been a better time to be a skateboarding tennis fan.