Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Supreme x TNF Camping Fit Just Got Another Level Up

Written by Heather Snowden
Supreme
1 / 12

Brand: The North Face x Supreme

Season: Spring 2021

Key Pieces: Pair your Nuptse jacket (#3) to the blanket (#7) and mules (#11) for the full (and potentially headache-inducing) effect.

Release Date: March 25 (US, EU), March 27 (Japan).

Buy: Supreme

Supreme
1 / 18
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Editor’s Notes: The North Face and Supreme have joined forces once again. As per, the co-branded collection pairs outdoor staples with bold prints and colorways — this season we get a series of pieces covered in the same all-over print in a choice of three colorways: blue, red, and black.

The collection includes the Nuptse Jacket, Nuptse Vest, Nuptse Pant, and Nuptse Blanket — the pieces are water-resistant and made from breathable nylon with a 700-Fill down insulation. There’s also a Mountain Light Jacket that incorporates seam-sealed DryVent® nylon, Camp Duffle Bag, Utility Tote, and an insulated Traction Mule with a durable rubber outsole.

If the pattern isn’t your vibe, there are some quieter options too. The collection is finished with a hoodie and T-shirt featuring a climber decked out in TNF germs climbing an icy mountain.

Take a look at the collection in full via the gallery above, and browse similar pieces below.

Sold out
Multiple colors
The North FaceHimalayan Down Jacket Peak Purple Unisex
$375.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceBrown Label Brown Label Ripstop Down Parka Red Unisex
$835.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceBrown Label Down Parka Summit Gold Heritage Unisex
$940.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Pioneering Supreme Skater Tyshawn Jones Is Suing Supreme for $26 Million
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Fashion's Favorite Bootleg Music Merch, Made Official By Supreme
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now