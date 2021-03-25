The Supreme x TNF Camping Fit Just Got Another Level Up

Brand: The North Face x Supreme

Season: Spring 2021

Key Pieces: Pair your Nuptse jacket (#3) to the blanket (#7) and mules (#11) for the full (and potentially headache-inducing) effect.

Release Date: March 25 (US, EU), March 27 (Japan).

Editor’s Notes: The North Face and Supreme have joined forces once again. As per, the co-branded collection pairs outdoor staples with bold prints and colorways — this season we get a series of pieces covered in the same all-over print in a choice of three colorways: blue, red, and black.

The collection includes the Nuptse Jacket, Nuptse Vest, Nuptse Pant, and Nuptse Blanket — the pieces are water-resistant and made from breathable nylon with a 700-Fill down insulation. There’s also a Mountain Light Jacket that incorporates seam-sealed DryVent® nylon, Camp Duffle Bag, Utility Tote, and an insulated Traction Mule with a durable rubber outsole.

If the pattern isn’t your vibe, there are some quieter options too. The collection is finished with a hoodie and T-shirt featuring a climber decked out in TNF germs climbing an icy mountain.

Take a look at the collection in full via the gallery above, and browse similar pieces below.

