Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe

Dime’s new take on the classic adidas Gazelle is both durable and dapper in equal measure.

Releasing as part of adidas’ skateboarding line, the shoe has all the bells and whistles needed for a skate shoe to withstand a good shredding: an Adituff layer under the toebox for increased durability, a hard-wearing vulcanized sole unit, and PU foam insoles for impact protection.

However, there’s more to this collaboration than just its skate-appropriate updates. The Dime x adidas Gazelle is a more dressy take on an almost 60-year-old sneaker model.

The upper of this sneaker is decked out in smooth black leather while adidas’ inimitable three stripes are made up of square-shaped silver studs.

Now, I’m not saying these are going to replace a pair of Oxford shoes in your footwear rotation. However, compared to your typical adidas Gazelle, or your typical skate shoes, they’re certainly a level more elevated.

This is something we’ve seen adidas manage to achieve across the board with its sneakers. Whether it be Sambas turned brogues, heeled Superstars with Clot, or dapper Stan Smiths, there’s an increasingly large cohort of adidas sneakers that nod to the elegance of dress shoes.

Following on from their wavy Stan Smith collaboration last year, Dime is adding to those dressed-up adidas sneaker options. These studded, black leather Gazelles are available now, popping up in shops such as Note and Footpatrol for $94.

And if online leaks are to be believed, there's a lot more studded goodness still to come from the two brands in the form of a GORE-TEX raincoat and a maroon-colored take on the sneakers.