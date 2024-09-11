The Man Behind Air Dior & Dior-kenstocks Is Off to Pharrell's Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)

Thibo Denis, the man behind Dior Homme's six-year streak of footwear brilliance, is making the only logical career move: He's heading to Pharrell's Louis Vuitton.

Denis confirmed his new job in a message to Highsnobiety on September 11, nearly two months after announcing his departure from Dior. He also told Highsnobiety that he had actually begun work at Louis Vuitton a week prior. Louis Vuitton has not yet replied to Highsnobiety's request for comment.

If this sounds like insider mumbo-jumbo, well, it kinda is. But it's also a big deal, because Denis dreamed up Dior's hugest contemporary footwear moments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Denis and his team are responsible for Dior's red-hot men's shoe selection, dishing hits like the all-purpose B23 while cheffing some of the best luxury shoes collabs in the biz, from Dior's delectable Birkenstocks to the "Air Dior" Jordan sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Known to his 112,000 Instagram followers as @_thibo_, Denis' IG feed is unusually visible for a someone on the inside of a fashion house. But that's because it's simply visual shorthand for good taste, nothing but crisp snaps of plush Dior shoes and impressively proportional fitpics that balance streetwear codes and unpretentious luxury, reflecting Denis' design practice.

A perfect match for Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, really.

Pharrell's LV menswear collection has already enjoyed a few viral ground-up hits — those collaborative Timberland boots are only a few months old, remember.

LV's in-line shoe offeringis studded with seasonal standouts, like sneakers remixed by Tyler, the Creator, but it's also robust with all-year winners that've really started to absorb Pharrell's personality in line with the ready-to-wear and statement accessories.

Denis will be in good company at LV. Mathias Patillon, known as @Office2314, has been crushing LV men's footwear lineup since Virgil Abloh was at the helm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In fact, with Patillon and Denis simultaneously overseeing Pharrell's LV phootwear, you could say that Louis Vuitton might have the strongest shoe designers in all of luxury. It's pretty hard to argue otherwise.