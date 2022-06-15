Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This District Vision Collab Is a Bonafide (Reigning) Champ

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

There’s something about a pair of District Vision sunglasses that just hits different. Whether it’s their attention to detail, the often garish clash of color, or the way I can do my hair in the mirrored lenses when I'm on the move, they’re certainly doing something right.

Founded out of a shared appreciation for Japanese eyewear and craftsmanship in 2016 by Tom Daly and Max Vallot, District Vision has since garnered quite the following. Blending truly great sunglasses, tech, and style, with an active lifestyle, wellbeing, and mindful outlook, the brand has created a space no one realized we needed.

Following a debut Spring/Summer collaboration with athletic brand Reigning Champ in 2019 for a collection themed around the Human Potential Movement, the duo is reuniting this season for an understated collection of reworked District Vision classics.

Paying a homage of sorts to Reigning Champ’s signature athletic uniform, the two brands have reimagined District Vision’s epochal Junya Racer, Nagata Speed Blade, and Keiichi Standard styles, in vayring shades of grey, navy, and black.

Engineered in Japan, each style – which has been extensively-tested on trails, roads, and even velodromes – comes equipped with a custom-tinted D+ gradient lens, high performance or simply just wandering.

Priced online from $200 USD, this collaboration is the latest in an ever-growing list for District Vision, who earlier this year teamed up with and wander for “a toolkit for joyful encounters with mother nature,” and more recently New Balance for a full running-inspired capsule and two takes of the sneaker brand’s FuelCell RC Elite v2.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
