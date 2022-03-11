New Balance and District Vision Champion Mental Health Awareness

New Balance and Los Angeles-based District Vision are on a mission to champion mental health awareness, launching a series of awareness courses and an exclusive collection of co-branded footwear and apparel.

Mental health – it's an ever-importance topic that affects us all in different ways. Now more than ever, discussing our personal experiences with our mental health, prioritizing it, and viewing it in the same breath as our physical health, should be a key talking point.

For the Los Angeles-based sports eyewear, apparel, and meditation brand District Vision, mental health is a cornerstone of everything it does. Founded by Tom Daly and Max Vallot in 2016, its mission is to make the world of sports more mindful.

Widening the net of this mission, the team finds itself working alongside New Balance to offer mental health awareness courses that promote mental wellness through running, bolstered by an exclusive collection of technical apparel and footwear.

The micro-courses on offer are tailored to provide education through a range of mindfulness topics to help runners explore the depths of their minds. For the first of the courses on offer, New Balance athletes Emily Sission and Brenda Martinez discuss how they overcome mental hurdles.

For the apparel and sneaker component of the partnership, the FuelCell RC Elite v2 comes in two stripped-back monochrome palettes that perfectly complement the collection's range of running apparel.

Distinct Vision and New Balance's micro mental health courses are available via the District Vision website, where you'll be able to shop the collaborative collection from March 17, with a global release via New Balance on March 24.