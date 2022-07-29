Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Suicoke's Adventure Sandals Have a (District) Vision

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
District Vision
If collaborations with Missoni, Carhartt WIP, Lanvin, Engineered Garments, Neighborhood, Tom Wood, OVO, doublet, and NEEDLES weren’t enough in the last few months alone, Suicoke is has prepped yet another footwear link-up, this time with eyewear aficionados District Vision.

Renowned for its zen approach to both performance wear and life in general, DV is the brainchild of long-time friends Max Vallot and Tom Daly. Born out of a love for Japanese craftsmanship, DV has found itself in an almost realm of its own, by creating premium performance wear, with a namaste twist.

For its Suicoke collab – which is available online now – DV has reworked the brand’s Interlocking Adventure Sandal.

Designed for easy storage and comfortable adventure, the sandal comes equipped with Suicoke’s antibacterial and supportive EVA cushioned footbed, a supple strap system, and a Vibram custom rugged Wurstel interlocking lugged sole.

District Vision
The duo are also dropping a Washi Tabi Sock to wear with the sandal, which is made from a blend of slit-cut Japanese paper yarns – also known as washi ito.

It isn’t just Suicoke that has been busy dropping collabs this year, with DV more than whetting its bilateral lips, too.

District Vision
Following a running-focused collection with and wander early in the year, and an eyewear capsule with Reigning Champ more recently, the DV teamed up with New Balance back in March (I mean, who hasn't?) for a selection of apparel and a take on the Boston brand’s FuelCell RC Elite v2.

And, while both brands have had their fair share of collaborations this year, for me, this one may just be the most pleasing yet.

