Addison Rae & Vaquera Gen Z-ified Y2K's Best It-Bag

Addison Rae has arrived at Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary party. On Thursday, the brand — which has been rolling out a series of commemorative collaborations throughout the year — unveiled a new team-up with the "Aquamarine" star and downtown fashion darling Vaquera.

Together, the trio are launching a Gen Z-ified version of Marc Jacobs' iconic Stam bag, the it-purse of the early 2000s. Vaquera swapped the silhouette's usual quilted leather construction for shaggy faux fur outfitted with various bag charms, including silver keys and a Vaquera-branded padlock.

Leaning into fashion's love of accessorizing accessories, Vaquera added a final touch: a Marc Jacobs-branded dollar bill, attached to the bag with a giant safety pin.

Who better to debut the accessory than Rae, Gen Z's resident pop star? Photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Emma Wyman, the singer and budding style icon is the face of the new project.

2024 has been the year of covetable Marc Jacobs collaborations. Vaquera's Stam bag follows in a string of anniversary drops co-signed by the likes Stephen Sprouse, Denim Tears, and NIGO.

Marc Jacobs, the designer himself, has had an equally banner year. In addition to starring on the cover of Highsnobiety's September issue (we can't not plug it), he also guest-edited the December issue of Vogue, marking the first time editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has lent anyone else her role.