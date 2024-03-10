Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

There’s no better time to be in LA right now. The rich and famous have descended upon Los Angeles in preparation for the 2024 Oscars. At the same time, Prada Mode just opened a new art experience for those in search of some pre-Oscars downtime.

Prada Mode is the luxury house’s contemporary cultural series, traveling around the world to offer unique experiences to lovers of art, fashion, and entertainment. For these activations, Prada Mode worked closely with global artists, and the latest sees the brand link with Carsten Höller’s The Double Club project again.

What’s The Double Club, you may ask? The Double Club was initially an art project created by German artist Höller. The original work centered around the dialogue between Congolese and Western by presenting a London bar, restaurant, and nightclub all under one roof. Once Prada came into the picture, Höller continued to explore this “cultural simultaneousness” while also incorporating more experiences, such as music and fashion. That brings us to The Double Club Los Angeles, the third iteration in The Double Club series.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For the Los Angeles edition, Höller teamed up with Luna Luna — yes, the art amusement park recently snapped up by Drake — for an installation focused on Holler’s principle of division and classic carnival fun. 

Right in the heart of Los Angeles’ Art District, The Double Club Los Angeles took over a massive warehouse that transformed into, well, Luna Luna. The Double Club Los Angeles presented nine interactive spaces, including real-live amusement rides like a carousel and those swinging chairs. The Double Club LA even had music performances by Lil Wayne and Travis Scott, as curated by Höller and “The Boy” himself (one of Drake’s many nicknames). 

The Prada Mode event was naturally packed out with a slew of familiar faces, from Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, and rap princess Ice Spice to our cover alum Damson Idris and Super Bowl champ Odell Beckham Jr.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Höller was lucky enough to experience the original Luna Luna park before its closure and change in ownership in the 1980s. In December 2023, Drake turned the lights back on at the art theme park once home to nostalgic rides and games as well as original artworks by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Now, Höller is sharing the full circle moment with LA. 

The Double Club Los Angeles will open to the public on March 9 and March 10, offering Los Angeles the chance to experience the Luna Luna and Höller magic.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Hajime Sorayama's PUMA Lunar New Year 2024 sneaker collab in silver
    Hajime Sorayama's Draconic PUMAs Really Do Look Lunar
    • Sneakers
  • Celebrate Lunar New Year With Glenfiddich and Raku Inoue
    Celebrate Lunar New Year With Glenfiddich and Raku Inoue
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • Attendees walk through Luna Luna art amusement park in December 2023
    What Is Luna Luna, the Drake-Funded Art Amusement Park?
    • Style
  • Nike's Lunar Roam sneaker is just perfect.
    Nike's Lunar Roam Perfects a Lost Sneaker Masterpiece
    • Sneakers
  • Lana Rhoades and her son, Milo, for MSCHF's Super Baby sneaker release.
    MSCHF Made Sneakers for Lana Rhoades & Her Mystery Baby
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • prada double club luna luna
    Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides
    • Culture
  • jordan 2/3 sneakers 2024
    Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models
    • Sneakers
  • nigel sylvester jordan 4 sneaker
    Did Nigel Sylvester Just Debut His Next Jordan Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • END. x HOKA sneaker collaboration 2024.
    HOKA's Remixed Tech-y Sneaker Is Absolutely Faultless
    • Sneakers
  • CP Company x Kiko Kostadinov SS24.
    Kiko Kostadinov Is Making C.P. Company Classics Unclassic
    • Style
  • Tyler the Creator and Pharrell's green nail polish collab
    Pharrell & Tyler, the Creator's Second Collab Is...
    • Beauty

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024