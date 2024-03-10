Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides

There’s no better time to be in LA right now. The rich and famous have descended upon Los Angeles in preparation for the 2024 Oscars. At the same time, Prada Mode just opened a new art experience for those in search of some pre-Oscars downtime.

Prada Mode is the luxury house’s contemporary cultural series, traveling around the world to offer unique experiences to lovers of art, fashion, and entertainment. For these activations, Prada Mode worked closely with global artists, and the latest sees the brand link with Carsten Höller’s The Double Club project again.

What’s The Double Club, you may ask? The Double Club was initially an art project created by German artist Höller. The original work centered around the dialogue between Congolese and Western by presenting a London bar, restaurant, and nightclub all under one roof. Once Prada came into the picture, Höller continued to explore this “cultural simultaneousness” while also incorporating more experiences, such as music and fashion. That brings us to The Double Club Los Angeles, the third iteration in The Double Club series.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For the Los Angeles edition, Höller teamed up with Luna Luna — yes, the art amusement park recently snapped up by Drake — for an installation focused on Holler’s principle of division and classic carnival fun.

Right in the heart of Los Angeles’ Art District, The Double Club Los Angeles took over a massive warehouse that transformed into, well, Luna Luna. The Double Club Los Angeles presented nine interactive spaces, including real-live amusement rides like a carousel and those swinging chairs. The Double Club LA even had music performances by Lil Wayne and Travis Scott, as curated by Höller and “The Boy” himself (one of Drake’s many nicknames).

The Prada Mode event was naturally packed out with a slew of familiar faces, from Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, and rap princess Ice Spice to our cover alum Damson Idris and Super Bowl champ Odell Beckham Jr.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Höller was lucky enough to experience the original Luna Luna park before its closure and change in ownership in the 1980s. In December 2023, Drake turned the lights back on at the art theme park once home to nostalgic rides and games as well as original artworks by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Now, Höller is sharing the full circle moment with LA.

The Double Club Los Angeles will open to the public on March 9 and March 10, offering Los Angeles the chance to experience the Luna Luna and Höller magic.