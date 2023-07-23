Oh Honey, You've Spilled Your Doublet Ice Cream Cone (Bag)

It's rarely a dull moment in Doublet land, a fashion land where headless tracksuits and wild feet obsessions. Now, straight from the brand's monstrous Fall/Winter 2023 runway comes the brand's ice cream cone bag.

An ice cream cone bag? Doesn't sound too bad. Well, here's the fun part about Doublet's bag: the ice cream pops out and spills into a melted carry-able tote. Yeah, that sounds like Doublet.

Doublet's ice cream bag is actually packable. A drawstring allows the ice cream portion to be, well, packed back inside the leather waffle cone. And even with the faux dessert contents back inside the cone, the bag can then still be carried as a sweet-looking wristlet, from the looks of it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Doublet's packable ice cream bag is part of a collaboration with the label beta post, as you can see by the Baskin-Robbins-style collaborative branding printed on Tyvek paper.

Again, the Doublet bag hit the runway during the FW23 show, fitting right in amongst designer Masayuki Ino's procession of decapitated teddy bear bags and Freddy Kreuger-level 'fits. Standard Doublet stuff.

In case you're wondering, Doublet's ice cream bag is currently up for grabs in three flavors — strawberry, vanilla, and mint — at Doublet stockists, including Dover Street Ginza and Barneys New York. The Price tag? 64,000 yen (approx. $457).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Doublet is currently rolling out its FW23 collection, evident with the drop-off of its drip for Jaws. With a melted ice cream bag, I guess you could say Doublet is taking its seasonal drip seriously.