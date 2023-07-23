Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Oh Honey, You've Spilled Your Doublet Ice Cream Cone (Bag)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

It's rarely a dull moment in Doublet land, a fashion land where headless tracksuits and wild feet obsessions. Now, straight from the brand's monstrous Fall/Winter 2023 runway comes the brand's ice cream cone bag.

An ice cream cone bag? Doesn't sound too bad. Well, here's the fun part about Doublet's bag: the ice cream pops out and spills into a melted carry-able tote. Yeah, that sounds like Doublet.

Doublet's ice cream bag is actually packable. A drawstring allows the ice cream portion to be, well, packed back inside the leather waffle cone. And even with the faux dessert contents back inside the cone, the bag can then still be carried as a sweet-looking wristlet, from the looks of it.

Doublet's packable ice cream bag is part of a collaboration with the label beta post, as you can see by the Baskin-Robbins-style collaborative branding printed on Tyvek paper.

Again, the Doublet bag hit the runway during the FW23 show, fitting right in amongst designer Masayuki Ino's procession of decapitated teddy bear bags and Freddy Kreuger-level 'fits. Standard Doublet stuff.

In case you're wondering, Doublet's ice cream bag is currently up for grabs in three flavors — strawberry, vanilla, and mint — at Doublet stockists, including Dover Street Ginza and Barneys New York. The Price tag? 64,000 yen (approx. $457).

Doublet is currently rolling out its FW23 collection, evident with the drop-off of its drip for Jaws. With a melted ice cream bag, I guess you could say Doublet is taking its seasonal drip seriously.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
