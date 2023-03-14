Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: Midorikawa's Traumatizing Toenail Shoes Return

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
midorikawa-suicoke-vibram-five-fingers (2)
Suicoke
1 / 7

Toe shoes? Try toe shoes with painted toenails.

Taku Midorikawa (cousin of maskmaking genius Shin Murayama) and his eponymous brand do not deliver straightforward clothing. Thus, its Suicoke collaborations are similarly challenging.

Prior to Midorikawa's first Suicoke collaboration, for instance, the world was oblivious to the horror of Vibram's Five Fingers shoe (AKA toe shoes) fitted with actual toenails. Toe shoes were nothing new, mind you — we'd witnessed high-end toe shoes already — but Midorikawa devised an all new nightmare.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the terror is back! Midorikawa and Suicoke's toenail toe shoes return for Spring/Summer 2023, imagining the Vibram Five Fingers in ivory and black colorways with faux toenails made of suede patches. Depending how much you wish to scar passersby, you may opt for matching or contrasting colors.

midorikawa-suicoke-vibram-five-fingers (10)
Suicoke
1 / 6

Traumatize friends and strangers with your own $300 pair of Midorikawa x Suicoke toe shoes when they drop on March 15 via Suicoke's website.

Midorikawa's shoes are viscerally shocking because they don't just remind you that feet exist but they create this weird kind of uncanny valley wherein the wearer's foot... becomes another foot. Scary stuff.

There's a sort of precedence here, too. Suicoke, based in Japan, previously devised its own take on the Vibram Five Fingers and Takahiro Miyashita joined in with his own sneaker-inspired toe shoes but nothing can compare to the psychic damage of Midorikawa's trompe l'oeil tootsies.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Doublet is also soon getting in on the toe shoe action so, really, we've got a mini Vibram Five Fingers renaissance going on here, for better or worse.

All that being said, Midorikawa's really building off the legacy forged by COMME des GARÇONS, as Rei Kawakubo's mainline womenswear label once ventured into the realm of foot shoes with painted derbies.

Whereas CdG was illustrative, though, Midorikawa is frighteningly literal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This Suicoke collab is really just a magnification of Midorikawa's overall shtick. Its seasonal collections rarely including anything you could describe as "conventional clothing," for instance, often comprising raw-hemmed skirts, shirts with missing midsections, pom-pom-affixed sweaters, sheer parkas.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Midorikawa is not for the faint of heart. But, honestly, that's what fashion ought to be about.

Enough of the safe ready-to-wear that gathers dust on store shelves; let in more weirdness. Even if it comes by way of unsettlingly lifelike toe shoes.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
adidasSamba OG Black/White/Gum
$130.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Paco Pants Slub Green
$460.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Original Vibram-Soled Sandals Are Getting Weird With It
  • A Retro Running Shoe as an Homage to Italian Football Excellence (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Talking Tobacco Shops & Duality With Our Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now