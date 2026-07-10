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Dr. Martens’ Futuristic Mule Takes a Silver Step Into the Unknown

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Dr. Martens has built a name for themselves through the ever-so-iconic “doc” boots. Now, it’s flipping the switch and giving us… futuristic mules?

Feast your eyes on the new Aurix satin finish leather mules. 

shop dr martens Aurix mules

Inspired by Dr. Martens’ early 2000s box-toe designs, the Aurix feels like a relic from the future, part Y2K throwback, part sci-fi slip-on.

Its squared-off shape and sculptural silhouette give the classic mule a little more attitude, while the silvery satin-finish leather adds a glossy, almost liquid-like finish that catches the light with every step. See, the signature attitude remains.

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This is still a Dr. Martens shoe at heart, just one that traded its laces for a little more ease. A cushioned insole and flexible construction make it ready for everyday wear, whether you’re running errands or making an entrance.

There’s something oddly satisfying about seeing such a recognizable brand shape-shift. The Aurix isn’t trying to replace the classic boot, it’s just proving the “Doc” can have more than one mood.

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The Aurix proves the “Doc” doesn’t always need to be a boot. Sometimes, it just needs to slip on to slip into your rotation.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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