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New Balance’s Futuristic Dad Shoe Is Slipping Out of Shape

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

New Balance has already mastered the dad shoe. At this point, that part is locked in. Now it feels like the brand is moving into something a little more unexpected, not abandoning its comfort-first DNA, but twisting it into a new kind of silhouette language. 

Enter the almost mule-ified 9060.

shop new balance 9060 mule

With the 9060, the brand isn’t trying to reinvent that formula so much as warp it. It takes everything familiar from the 99X series and pushes it into something more exaggerated, more off-kilter, without losing the wearability that made those silhouettes work in the first place. 

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There’s still that unmistakable New Balance comfort baked in, but the attitude has shifted. The proportions feel bigger and the whole thing leans into a Y2K idea of futurism that’s more visual than technical. Even the cushioning setups feel less like performance specs and more like design language.

What makes it land is that it doesn’t try to be subtle about any of it. It’s still an everyday sneaker, just one that looks slightly distorted from the usual New Balance template. A breath of fresh air, if you will.

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Less safe evolution, more controlled exaggeration, proof that no dad sneaker is safe.

shop new balance
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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