Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Just Sent the Tabi to Another Planet

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS have never been the kind of duo to simply make another runner. Since joining forces, the two have turned performance footwear into something closer to wearable sculpture, constantly bending the rules of what a sneaker can look like.

Now, they’re bringing their “Buckle Yup” Tabi collaboration to its final act with the ILARGI FF II.

First unveiled during Kiko Kostadinov’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Paris, the sneaker takes ASICS’ technical language and twists it into something far more experimental.

The split-toe, tabi-like construction gives the lightweight runner its signature alien-like profile, while a soft gradient finish across the upper adds an almost liquid quality to its already futuristic beast.

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It’s as summer-ready as they come too, in a delightfully obscure array of greens, as well as a bluer-than-blue pair, these are certainly no Margiela Tabi imitation.

It’s a fitting finale for a collaboration built around doing things differently. The ILARGI FF II doesn’t chase nostalgia or try to recreate the past. In true Kiko Kostadinov style, it pushes forward, proving that the weirdest sneakers are often the ones that stick around.

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After all, when Kiko and ASICS get together, playing it safe was never really an option.

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