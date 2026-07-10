Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Just Sent the Tabi to Another Planet

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS have never been the kind of duo to simply make another runner. Since joining forces, the two have turned performance footwear into something closer to wearable sculpture, constantly bending the rules of what a sneaker can look like.

Now, they’re bringing their “Buckle Yup” Tabi collaboration to its final act with the ILARGI FF II.

shop Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS

First unveiled during Kiko Kostadinov’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show in Paris, the sneaker takes ASICS’ technical language and twists it into something far more experimental. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The split-toe, tabi-like construction gives the lightweight runner its signature alien-like profile, while a soft gradient finish across the upper adds an almost liquid quality to its already futuristic beast.

ASICS
1 / 4

It’s as summer-ready as they come too, in a delightfully obscure array of greens, as well as a bluer-than-blue pair, these are certainly no Margiela Tabi imitation

It’s a fitting finale for a collaboration built around doing things differently. The ILARGI FF II doesn’t chase nostalgia or try to recreate the past. In true Kiko Kostadinov style, it pushes forward, proving that the weirdest sneakers are often the ones that stick around. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After all, when Kiko and ASICS get together, playing it safe was never really an option. 

shop asics

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ASICS’ Soft Vanilla Dad Shoe Is a Triple Collaboration Served Cold
  • This Techy ASICS Dad Runner Softens Up in Candy-Colored Pink
  • ASICS Just Made the Dad Shoe Summer Sweat Proof
  • ASICS’ Sweetest Sneaker Drop Is Pure Ruffles & Rebellion
  • Like Louis Vuitton, ASICS Is Eyeing Vans’ Skate Shoe Throne
What To Read Next
  • Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS Just Sent the Tabi to Another Planet
  • New Balance's Futuristic Dad Shoe Has Evolved Beyond Laces
  • We Never Saw Vans' Pearlized Camo Authentic Coming
  • What's Better Than One Work Jacket? Two Work Jackets
  • Forget Sneakers, New Balance’s Best New Shoes Are Sandals
  • Louis Vuitton’s Answer to GORE-TEX Is Silk
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now