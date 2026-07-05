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Nike’s Melted Chocolate Slip-On Is What a Proper Foam Mule Looks Like

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike Calm is exactly what the name suggests, but with enough design intention to keep it from feeling like just another recovery slip-on. God knows we have enough of those. 

Built from a single piece of foam, Nike Calm works because it doesn’t try to turn a mule into a statement. It’s pared back without being forgettable, the kind of design that disappears the second you put it on in the best way possible. No break-in period, no styling rules, just step in and go. The whole point of a mule.

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Now, Nike may not have built its name on mules, but like all smart brands out there, it has learned to pivot into the slip-ons. People are driven towards ease when it comes to summer footwear and it doesn’t get much simpler than a mule. Especially one that comes at a reasonable price point, we might add.

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What makes Calm land is how dialled-in the execution feels despite its simplicity. The single-piece foam build gives it that clean, uninterrupted silhouette, but it still manages to feel considered rather than basic

The shape holds just enough structure to avoid looking like a throwaway slide, while the footbed and overall contouring do the quiet work of making it genuinely comfortable for longer wear than you’d expect.

If you’re looking for a solid everyday mule with some intellect thrown in, you’ve  just found it. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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