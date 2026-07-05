Nike’s Melted Chocolate Slip-On Is What a Proper Foam Mule Looks Like

Nike Calm is exactly what the name suggests, but with enough design intention to keep it from feeling like just another recovery slip-on. God knows we have enough of those.

Built from a single piece of foam, Nike Calm works because it doesn’t try to turn a mule into a statement. It’s pared back without being forgettable, the kind of design that disappears the second you put it on in the best way possible. No break-in period, no styling rules, just step in and go. The whole point of a mule.

Now, Nike may not have built its name on mules, but like all smart brands out there, it has learned to pivot into the slip-ons. People are driven towards ease when it comes to summer footwear and it doesn’t get much simpler than a mule. Especially one that comes at a reasonable price point, we might add.

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What makes Calm land is how dialled-in the execution feels despite its simplicity. The single-piece foam build gives it that clean, uninterrupted silhouette, but it still manages to feel considered rather than basic.

The shape holds just enough structure to avoid looking like a throwaway slide, while the footbed and overall contouring do the quiet work of making it genuinely comfortable for longer wear than you’d expect.

If you’re looking for a solid everyday mule with some intellect thrown in, you’ve just found it.

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