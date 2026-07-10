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New Balance's Futuristic Dad Shoe Has Evolved Beyond Laces

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
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New Balance is on a generational run this year, and its reign of dad shoe dominance doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. If anything, NB is only going harder as the days go on. 

As part of its evolution, New Balance has moved beyond the need for laces, opting instead for a streamlined upper that's irrefutably chic. 

shop new balance 240V here

Who needs laces when you have tech-lasticized neoprene for that GOATed slip-on ease? Beyond that, the NB 204V sports an entirely mesh composition that adds a healthy dose of nostalgia to the otherwise future-facing sneaker. 

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Silver, chrome-esque trimming throughout the sneaker further enhances the technophile vibe emanating from the angular dad shoe. This isn’t a regular dad shoe — it's a cool dad shoe.

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As for the branding, the NB 204V wears a classic stacked suede "N" logo on the side panels, alongside subtle graphics at the saddle.

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One of the most defining features of the 204V, though, is its size, or lack thereof in this case.

Compared to the other crazy chunky NB dad shoes in New Balance's lineage, the 204V is surprisingly slim. 

If it weren't for all the mesh happenings and suede paneling, you'd hardly clock this sneaker as a dad shoe. But make no mistake, this 204V is still a fatherly stepper — dad bod or not.

shop new balance here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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