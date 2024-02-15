Sign up to never miss a drop
Let CSM Show You Dr. Martens at Its Wildest (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens’ partnership with Central Saint Martins is yet to disappoint, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the exhaustive list of talent the prestigious university has cultivated in the past.

As expected, this season’s Dr. Martens x Central Saint Martins collaboration is no different, after the university challenged its fashion students to celebrate Dr. Martens’ signature 1460 boots in their own unique way.

Of a final nine designer shortlist, four winners have been selected to exhibit during London Fashion Week from February 16.

They are: Finlay Roberts, with a skew-whiff two-piece interpretation of the boot, Yanya Cheng, who went for an extremely lace-heavy iteration, Traiceline Pratt with a double-fold deconstruction, and Valeria Pulici, who added an oversized horn to the proceedings.

Dr. Martens

As recently as last week we've seen the 1460 boots reinterpreted in a plethora of ways. From big buckles and wrapped in chains to being given the full Rick Owens treatment, we’ve seen it all. 

Though anytime CSM is involved (which is now happening yearly), proceedings are taken to the next level. Clearly.

Each winning designer will be awarded a bursary of £5,000 each to support the ongoing development of their creative practice during their final academic term at CSM, as well as the opportunity to show their works on the LFW runway.

“Collaboration is fundamental to us at Dr. Martens. To work alongside the brilliant minds of Fabio, Lulu and Erin through the judging and selection process has been amazing,” said Darren McKoy, Dr. Martens creative director.

“From responding to brief, to the garment and product development and design, to now the Graduate Show and beyond. We are thankful to be part of the students' journeys, and cannot wait to see what they do next.”

