GANNI's Dr. Martens Boot Is Super Bold (& Seriously Chunky)

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

A GANNI x Dr. Martens collaboration has been a long-time coming.

Not only in the sense that GANNI was one of the few brands out there that hadn’t hooked up with Dr. Martens, but also because the pair's unification just, well, makes sense.

Truth is, GANNI is fast-becoming the master of reinterpreting classic silhouettes and its new take on Dr. Martens’ decade-old Jadon Boot is a shining example of that.

1 / 2
GANNI

Incorporating its signature butterfly logo and dual branding, GANNI has taken Dr. Martens' Jadon Boot and revamped it with a blend of eco-friendly materials that combines recycled polyester with leather-free fabrics.

The signature yellow welt stitching that Dr. Martens is renowned for is mirrored with yellow accents around the laces, as the Scandinavian brand’s simple motif is plastered onto the boots’ tongue.

1 / 2
GANNI

Typical of any GANNI collaboration nowadays, the end result is an eye-catching shoe that, while still resembling the classic Dr. Martens shape we’ve become accustomed to, is also inherently unique.

The boot, which lands on December 1, is the latest in a string of impressive collaborative products to come off of the GANNI conveyor belt of late including those Taylor Swift New Balances and a cozy as hell outerwear link-up with Barbour.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dr. Martens has been no slouch when it comes to collaborations lately either, dropping shoes alongside names like BornXraised, Marc Jacobs, and Denim Tears to name only a few.

Its GANNI link-up, though, is perhaps Dr. Martens' most delicious looking for some time now. It’s simple, sleek, and extremely minimalist, but then again, that's the GANNI effect for ya.

