Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dr. Martens Gets The Rick Owens Treatment (Again)

in FootwearWords By Tom Barker

Dr. Martens 14XX, the brand's new design incubator launched at the end of last year, has revealed its first collaborator, and it’s a familiar name for the British label. Rick Owens, anyone?

Yes, to kick-off 14XX, Dr. Martens has linked up with old friend Rick Owens for the release of a collaborative chunky boot that pays homage to the heritage footwear brand’s subcultural roots. 

Titled the 1460 DMXL Megalace boot, Rick Owens' latest Dr. Martens' shoe builds on previous collaborations issued by the two brands, of which there have been several since their first outing back in 2021. 

The collaboration borrows the beefy DMXL sole unit, first introduced at the end of 2023, from Dr. Martens 14XX's first collection; meanwhile, the upper of the shoe is unmistakably Rick Owens.

The Paris-based-American designer’s megalace system, which is similar to the pentagram laces used on his previous Dr. Martens collaborations, wraps around the upper of the shoe through a complex web of knots and brushed silver lace loops that creates a dizzyingly dense effect.

“I love using our collaboration to celebrate raw and ferocious self-invented abandon like that of [London-based producer and DJ] Sissy Misfit, blasting techno with trans power,” Rick Owens explains in a statement. “Dr. Martens always represented inspiration subculture to me, and I like honoring that tradition.”

The latest collaboration between Owens and the iconic footwear label will be released on February 8 via both of the brand’s websites and at select retailers like SSENSE.

1 / 6
OWENSCORP

Dr. Martens is a brand whose collaborative output regularly impresses, with highlights from last year including its laceless A-Cold-Wall* boots, grungy Mary Janes together with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and some wild creations designed by students at Central Saint Martens

This Rick Owens boot offers a first glimpse at how Dr. Martens 14XX is going to approach its collaborations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The brand’s progressive new category was four years in the making and aims to reinterpret the brand’s rich history through big-name collaborations and limited drops.

“Dr. Martens has always gone against the grain and 14XX marks a new design chapter of boundary-pushing, forward-thinking workwear for the brand,” Darren McKoy, Dr. Martens’ creative director, previously told Highsnobiety.

And thanks to the designer's typically intricate megalace system, Dr Martens 14XX's chunky boots just got extra wild.

You haven’t got to look far to realize that pushing boundaries is something that Rick Owens specializes in: just take one look at the Fall/Winter 2024 inflatable footwear he borrowed from burgeoning designer Straytukay as proof.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • winter boots
    Big Boot Season Is Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • designer shirts
    These Designer Shirts Are Made With The Finest Fabrics
    • Style
  • best dress shoes
    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Two friends enjoying each others company
    Relationships 101: The Complete Guide to Gifting This Valentine’s Day
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • Supreme Spring/Summer 2024.
    Supreme Is Officially Re-Entering Its Sesame Street Era
    • Style
  • sandy liang fw24 interview
    Sandy Liang's Obsessed With Backs & Bows (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Bargain hunters attack a display of china at Selfridges, 1965.
    Go Shopping in London, Have History for Lunch
    • Culture
  • aaron esh
    Temperature Check: 4 Emerging Designers on the State of London
    • Culture
  • polo ralph lauren
    We Want More Ralph Lauren
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024