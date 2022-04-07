Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Fine Craft of Dr. Martens' England-Made SS22 Shoes, Boots & Mules

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
dr-martens-england-made-ss22-shoes-boots-mules (62)
Dr Martens
1 / 3

Venerable shoe company Dr. Martens may be old but it ain't boring. The stalwart shoe brand keeps innovating each season and I'm not just talking about its thigh-high lace-ups.

No, I'm referring to Dr. Martens' lush British-made footwear collection rolling out for Spring/Summer 2022, comprising a healthy selection of classic shoes, boots, mules, and sandals.

Something old, something new, everything made to uncompromising standard in Dr. Martens' Wollaston, Northamptonshire factory that first began producing Docs in the '60s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr Martens
1 / 15

First up, a shape that ought to be familiar to Doc-heads: the Toe Cap Bex in black and white Quilon leather, a quintessential example of the increased quality one can expect from Dr. Martens' English-made shoes.

The Toe Cap Bex on display above is the 1460 boot version, though the brand will also continue making a low-cut 1461 oxford along with a new chelsea boot style seen below.

Dr Martens
1 / 13

Back in March, Dr. Martens rolled out its latest mule by way of the British-made Jorge.

With all the charm of a gardening clog and the hardy construction of Dr. Martens, these things are built to be broken in and the adjustable heel strap ought to make that process a bit easier.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr Martens
1 / 12

Choose from Jorge mules in C. F. Stead tannery’s black Classic Calf leather or Repello Calf suede, the latter finished with blacked-out sole stitching for a stealthy look.

The Jorge was accompanied by the "Dayne" sandal, currently available at select stockists.

Cut from the same leathers, it features a double-monk-strap-style upper but opts for open toes for heightened ventilation.

Dr Martens
1 / 13

Lastly (for now), there's the 1460 and 1461 "Tech" shoes, which add buckles to signature Doc silhouettes.

The ensuing shape is not dissimilar to the Dr. Martens created by WTAPS and footwear customizer Asha Harper but they're offered in a greater quality this go-round.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dr. Martens has loads of British-made goodness en route in subsequent drops, including lush 101 desert boots and snaffle loafers in summer-ready suede (launching in April) and the 1461 and Dayne in patchwork-inspired denim (releasing in June).

If you thought you were set on Docs, you thought wrong.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Dr. MartensVintage 2976 Black Quilon
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. Martens101 Arc Black Vintage Smooth
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensAdrian Black Quilon
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
  • First, Bottega Veneta Made Its Own Timbs. Now, Timberland Made Its Own Bottegas
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now