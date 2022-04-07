The Fine Craft of Dr. Martens' England-Made SS22 Shoes, Boots & Mules

Venerable shoe company Dr. Martens may be old but it ain't boring. The stalwart shoe brand keeps innovating each season and I'm not just talking about its thigh-high lace-ups.

No, I'm referring to Dr. Martens' lush British-made footwear collection rolling out for Spring/Summer 2022, comprising a healthy selection of classic shoes, boots, mules, and sandals.

Something old, something new, everything made to uncompromising standard in Dr. Martens' Wollaston, Northamptonshire factory that first began producing Docs in the '60s.

First up, a shape that ought to be familiar to Doc-heads: the Toe Cap Bex in black and white Quilon leather, a quintessential example of the increased quality one can expect from Dr. Martens' English-made shoes.

The Toe Cap Bex on display above is the 1460 boot version, though the brand will also continue making a low-cut 1461 oxford along with a new chelsea boot style seen below.

Back in March, Dr. Martens rolled out its latest mule by way of the British-made Jorge.

With all the charm of a gardening clog and the hardy construction of Dr. Martens, these things are built to be broken in and the adjustable heel strap ought to make that process a bit easier.

Choose from Jorge mules in C. F. Stead tannery’s black Classic Calf leather or Repello Calf suede, the latter finished with blacked-out sole stitching for a stealthy look.

The Jorge was accompanied by the "Dayne" sandal, currently available at select stockists.

Cut from the same leathers, it features a double-monk-strap-style upper but opts for open toes for heightened ventilation.

Lastly (for now), there's the 1460 and 1461 "Tech" shoes, which add buckles to signature Doc silhouettes.

The ensuing shape is not dissimilar to the Dr. Martens created by WTAPS and footwear customizer Asha Harper but they're offered in a greater quality this go-round.

Dr. Martens has loads of British-made goodness en route in subsequent drops, including lush 101 desert boots and snaffle loafers in summer-ready suede (launching in April) and the 1461 and Dayne in patchwork-inspired denim (releasing in June).

If you thought you were set on Docs, you thought wrong.