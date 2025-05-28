Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

Yes, indeed, the gossip is true. We're getting a Nike and Levi's sneaker collaboration. But aside from the jeans-clad Air Max 95 shoes, this monumental team-up is to feature apparel, too. 

Or so, at least, would Lil Yachty's deliciously cruel tease have you believe. In a reveal that has spread like a wildfire across social media, the rapper and known Nike partner modeled a Levi’s x Nike denim ensemble consisting of pants, shoes, and a jacket, sans any additional information. 

All of the Levi’s x Nike pieces worn by Yachty bear both of the American brands’ iconic emblems, namely the Swoosh and that red tag.

Ever so nonchalantly, Yachty allows us a glimpse at a frontal side profile, with its small Swoosh, and the back of the outfit, where the rear of a Levi’s denim jacket is emblazoned with a stark white Nike patch. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With a relaxed and even slightly oversized fit, this look's a crossbreed between tracksuit and Canadian tuxedo, sitting atop a newly denim-made Nike sneaker with Levi's-reminscent stitching and crimson accentuations throughout, including on insole and laces. 

This is not the premier installment of Levi's x Nike, nor is it the debut of the former's sneaker affinity or the latter's denim game. It is, however, their first joint foray into products that aren't footwear.

Though we've seen these latest Levi’s x Nike shoes in different washes, it doesn't appear the Levi’s clothes will come in as many variations.

But they're expected to launch alongside their red-hot Nike footwear counterparts sometime this summer. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

So, “Just Denim It”, then?

