Drake's NOCTA x Nike Swim Fins Go Full Merman

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Brand: NOCTA x Nike

Model: Nike Swim Fin

Release Date: TBD

Editor's Notes: Drake, unofficial spokesman of the Turks and Caicos, is dropping a NOCTA x Nike sandal fit for his next beachside vacation.

According to sneaker leaker @houseofheat, the Her Loss rapper is gearing up to drop a NOCTA-fied take on Nike's Swim Fin, a water shoe reminiscent of the flippers a diver might wear snorkeling. Swapping out the fins' multicolored paneling for an all-black upper, Drizzy presents a more refined take on the boxy silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While the Swim Fins look like rectangular pool slides, they're actually intended to be worn in the water. Nike first introduced the style in 2019 as a training aid for swimmers, both competitive and casual. With a shorter "fin" than traditional flippers, the shoes are intended to maximize efficiency and speed in the water.

Nike has yet to confirm the release date of NOCTA's aquatic drop. Pricing also remains unclear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Images of the NOCTA x Nike Swim Fins come hot on the heels of Drake's "Certified Love Boy" Air Force 1s, kicks that finally released in December after several delays. Here's hoping Champagne Papi's next drop releases in time for our summer vacations?

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
