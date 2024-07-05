Martine Rose Is the Real Winner of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef

Kendrick Lamar's music video for the highly polarizing Drake diss, 'Not Like Us', demonstrates what it looks like when high fashion hits below the belt. It sees the rapper verbally jabbing at his colleague, decked out in Martine Rose's finest, as well as pieces by LOEWE, ERL and Kaló Soil, among others.

Now, think what you may about what these two industry giants have been fighting over. But, as far as style is concerned, we've already crowned our winner of this beef – and the above feat is yet another extension of Kendrick Lamar's victory.

In light of having collaborated with Martine Rose before, it's also not surprising, nor a coincidence, that the 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize awardee would tap the British menswear designer for tasteful combat gear.

Whether dancing in front of a diner, hopscotching across a schoolyard, or bashing an owl piñata's head in – the bird being rival Drake's OVO label's logo –, Kendrick Lamar does so dressed like a champ.

That said, while others have scavenged to decipher the many hidden and not-so-hidden references he's planted to drag Drizzy, I wanted to concentrate on Kendrick's sharp-as-his-tongue attire.

Get the Look: Kendrick's Knock-Out 'Not Like Us' 'Fits

Martine Rose Track Jacket

Martine Rose Striped Track Jacket $609 Buy at Browns

Martine Rose Field Jacket

Martine Rose Field Jacket $344 Buy at Farfetch

Martine Rose Leather Jacket

Martine Rose Leather Rider Jacket $1480 Buy at Martine Rose

Martine Rose T-Shirt

Martine Rose White Hows It Hanging? T-shirt $146 Buy at ssense

Martine Rose Cargos

Martine Rose Twist Seam Cargo Pants $318 Buy at Slam Jam

LOEWE Sequin Shorts

Converse Chuck 70

Converse Chuck 70 Canvas $344 Buy at Farfetch

