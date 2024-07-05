Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Martine Rose Is the Real Winner of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

Kendrick Lamar's music video for the highly polarizing Drake diss, 'Not Like Us', demonstrates what it looks like when high fashion hits below the belt. It sees the rapper verbally jabbing at his colleague, decked out in Martine Rose's finest, as well as pieces by LOEWE, ERL and Kaló Soil, among others.

Now, think what you may about what these two industry giants have been fighting over. But, as far as style is concerned, we've already crowned our winner of this beef – and the above feat is yet another extension of Kendrick Lamar's victory.

In light of having collaborated with Martine Rose before, it's also not surprising, nor a coincidence, that the 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize awardee would tap the British menswear designer for tasteful combat gear.

Whether dancing in front of a diner, hopscotching across a schoolyard, or bashing an owl piñata's head in – the bird being rival Drake's OVO label's logo –, Kendrick Lamar does so dressed like a champ.

That said, while others have scavenged to decipher the many hidden and not-so-hidden references he's planted to drag Drizzy, I wanted to concentrate on Kendrick's sharp-as-his-tongue attire.

Get the Look: Kendrick's Knock-Out 'Not Like Us' 'Fits

Martine Rose Track Jacket

Martine RoseStriped Track Jacket
$609
Buy at Browns
Martine Rose Field Jacket

Martine RoseField Jacket
$344
Buy at Farfetch

Martine Rose Leather Jacket

Martine RoseLeather Rider Jacket
$1480
Buy at Martine Rose

Martine Rose T-Shirt

Martine RoseWhite Hows It Hanging? T-shirt
$146
Buy at ssense

Martine Rose Cargos

Martine RoseTwist Seam Cargo Pants
$318
Buy at Slam Jam

LOEWE Sequin Shorts

LoeweSequin Shorts
$2350
Buy at LOEWE
Converse Chuck 70

ConverseChuck 70 Canvas
$344
Buy at Farfetch

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

