Martine Rose Is the Real Winner of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef
Kendrick Lamar's music video for the highly polarizing Drake diss, 'Not Like Us', demonstrates what it looks like when high fashion hits below the belt. It sees the rapper verbally jabbing at his colleague, decked out in Martine Rose's finest, as well as pieces by LOEWE, ERL and Kaló Soil, among others.
Now, think what you may about what these two industry giants have been fighting over. But, as far as style is concerned, we've already crowned our winner of this beef – and the above feat is yet another extension of Kendrick Lamar's victory.
In light of having collaborated with Martine Rose before, it's also not surprising, nor a coincidence, that the 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize awardee would tap the British menswear designer for tasteful combat gear.
Whether dancing in front of a diner, hopscotching across a schoolyard, or bashing an owl piñata's head in – the bird being rival Drake's OVO label's logo –, Kendrick Lamar does so dressed like a champ.
That said, while others have scavenged to decipher the many hidden and not-so-hidden references he's planted to drag Drizzy, I wanted to concentrate on Kendrick's sharp-as-his-tongue attire.
Get the Look: Kendrick's Knock-Out 'Not Like Us' 'Fits
Martine Rose Track Jacket
Martine Rose Field Jacket
Martine Rose Leather Jacket
Martine Rose T-Shirt
Martine Rose Cargos
LOEWE Sequin Shorts
Converse Chuck 70
Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.