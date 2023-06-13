Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Embrace the "Glow" of DTLR's New Balance 9060

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
1 / 3

Since touching down last year, New Balance's newcomer, the 9060, has been making waves. Capturing the hearts of many, the 9060 (sometimes stylized as 90/60) has served as a bridge between NB's retro and contemporary styling, resulting in a bulky silhouette that feels like an ode to Y2K nostalgia.

Thanks to its unique, instantly recognizable design, the 9060 has gone on to prove somewhat of a contemporary masterpiece, quickly becoming a staple of the New Balance offering.

Several colorways have already been released throughout the first 6 months of the year, highlighting each of the design details that make the 9060 so eye-catching.

Now, it's the turn of Maryland's DTLR to refit the silhouette with a colorway that adds to its fast-growing family tree.

Dubbed "Glow," DTLR's iteration of the 9060 features three alternate shades of grey suede across the upper, bolstered with sporty mesh underlays that speak to New Balance's running roots.

Looking at these panels individually sparks memories of the beloved 99x series, while touches of black and hi-vis infrared offer striking contrasts to the grey midsection while heavy hits of neon green snatch attention at each corner of the silhouette.

The cherry on the cake from which the collaboration takes its "Glow" name are, you guessed it, glow-in-the-dark details that see the shoe shine bright. As you'd expect, it's the outsole and iconic N branding that glow green, transforming the shoe from day to night.

Ready up – the DTLR x New Balance 9060 touches down online on June 16.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Can Retro Sneaker Fever Get People Excited For These Obscure Converse?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Bottoms Up: CLOT Literally Pops a Cork on the Dunk

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme's Revenue Is Missing the Mark

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What to Make of Ezra Miller's Red Carpet Appearance?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    La Dolce Vita - Maserati’s Gran Turismos Are Quiet Luxury on Wheels

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023