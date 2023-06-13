Embrace the "Glow" of DTLR's New Balance 9060

Since touching down last year, New Balance's newcomer, the 9060, has been making waves. Capturing the hearts of many, the 9060 (sometimes stylized as 90/60) has served as a bridge between NB's retro and contemporary styling, resulting in a bulky silhouette that feels like an ode to Y2K nostalgia.

Thanks to its unique, instantly recognizable design, the 9060 has gone on to prove somewhat of a contemporary masterpiece, quickly becoming a staple of the New Balance offering.

Several colorways have already been released throughout the first 6 months of the year, highlighting each of the design details that make the 9060 so eye-catching.

Now, it's the turn of Maryland's DTLR to refit the silhouette with a colorway that adds to its fast-growing family tree.

Dubbed "Glow," DTLR's iteration of the 9060 features three alternate shades of grey suede across the upper, bolstered with sporty mesh underlays that speak to New Balance's running roots.

Looking at these panels individually sparks memories of the beloved 99x series, while touches of black and hi-vis infrared offer striking contrasts to the grey midsection while heavy hits of neon green snatch attention at each corner of the silhouette.

The cherry on the cake from which the collaboration takes its "Glow" name are, you guessed it, glow-in-the-dark details that see the shoe shine bright. As you'd expect, it's the outsole and iconic N branding that glow green, transforming the shoe from day to night.

Ready up – the DTLR x New Balance 9060 touches down online on June 16.