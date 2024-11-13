Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Ganni's Next New Balance Sneaker? A Super Chunky (& Shiny) Running Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Ganni has yet again turned another New Balance dad shoe into a stylish sneaker for the fashion girlies.

For the Copenhagen-based brand's latest New Balance collaboration, Ganni has cooked up a super shiny New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer sneaker.

Shop New Balance Fresh Foam

The collaborative New Balance model boasts the typical workout-ready build seen in most Fresh Foam sneakers. It even has the extra chunked-up soles infused with foam cushioning and a technical breezy construction designed for the most refreshingly cool training session.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Under Ganni's touch, the Trainer sneaker gets bathed in a Y2K-worthy silver colorway and sprinkled with glittery branding moments. Some pink hints are also showcased throughout the sneaker, landing on the intentionally molded outsole and the "N" logo on the sidewall.

Ganni also drips out the sneaker with shimmering charms, adding a playful touch and quietly bringing the max-accessorizing craze to the feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Ganni's New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer is another addition to the stylish runners club, where once performance-focused sneakers now thrive as fashion pieces. Fellow New Balance collaborator AURALEE is also a member of the group.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since its debut 2002R, Ganni, the Copenhagen cool girl brand, has continuously dropped New Balances for the cool girls.

After releasing an incredibly bold 1906R, Ganni launched a T500 collaboration with a twist. In addition to releasing its own sneaker, the label invited some of Copenhagen's next-up designers to deliver impressive spins on the New Balance T500, including sneaker-pumps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Neither Ganni nor New Balance has yet announced their all-new Fresh Foam Trainer sneaker collaboration. However, according to a release calendar, the pairs are scheduled to drop on November 29 at Naked.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now