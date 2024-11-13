Ganni's Next New Balance Sneaker? A Super Chunky (& Shiny) Running Shoe

Ganni has yet again turned another New Balance dad shoe into a stylish sneaker for the fashion girlies.

For the Copenhagen-based brand's latest New Balance collaboration, Ganni has cooked up a super shiny New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer sneaker.

The collaborative New Balance model boasts the typical workout-ready build seen in most Fresh Foam sneakers. It even has the extra chunked-up soles infused with foam cushioning and a technical breezy construction designed for the most refreshingly cool training session.

Under Ganni's touch, the Trainer sneaker gets bathed in a Y2K-worthy silver colorway and sprinkled with glittery branding moments. Some pink hints are also showcased throughout the sneaker, landing on the intentionally molded outsole and the "N" logo on the sidewall.

Ganni also drips out the sneaker with shimmering charms, adding a playful touch and quietly bringing the max-accessorizing craze to the feet.

Ganni's New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer is another addition to the stylish runners club, where once performance-focused sneakers now thrive as fashion pieces. Fellow New Balance collaborator AURALEE is also a member of the group.

Since its debut 2002R, Ganni, the Copenhagen cool girl brand, has continuously dropped New Balances for the cool girls.

After releasing an incredibly bold 1906R, Ganni launched a T500 collaboration with a twist. In addition to releasing its own sneaker, the label invited some of Copenhagen's next-up designers to deliver impressive spins on the New Balance T500, including sneaker-pumps.

Neither Ganni nor New Balance has yet announced their all-new Fresh Foam Trainer sneaker collaboration. However, according to a release calendar, the pairs are scheduled to drop on November 29 at Naked.