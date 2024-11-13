New Balance’s Suspiciously Familiar Dad Shoe Is Delightfully Dated

Normcore is here to stay. The proof? New Balance's 370 sneaker, a retro-inspired shoe that's normal but not quite basic.

Not yet as widely available as some of New Balance's other dad shoe offerings, like the 990 or the understated 574, the recently revived 370 still has some major patriarchal charm. You know the vibes: A modest silhouette, an unassuming design scheme, and some substantial chunk.

All the makings of a stylishly uncool NB sneaker that's delightfully dated. Basically, the more contradictory a dad shoe is, the better.

New Balance super-stans can likely clock the 370 as a riff of the New Balance 327 — a slimmer, more litigious New Balance dad sneaker that was so fly it became a legal issue.

No, seriously, there was like a whole thing with Steve Madden a few years ago.

Now, the 370 hasn't had to lawyer up just yet, but its bold build is certainly saucy enough to catch the eye of potential imitators. In fact, it resembles several other old-school running shoes recently making a comeback, like Nike's waffle stepper.

The New Balance 370, available on international New Balance websites for €120 or about $127, is delightfully smooth and noticeably plump in comparison to the 327, which has a rigged sole and heel-cap to match.

And even though it's fall, the 370's robust colorways keep things bright and fun, which comes in pretty clutch when it's pitch-black outside by 4:00 PM.

Hey, I'll take the serotonin where I can get it.