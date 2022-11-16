Reebok Has More Eames On the Menu Yet

Brand: Eames x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather "Fiberglass Pack"

Release Date: November 17

Price: $120

Editor's Notes: It feels like a lifetime ago that we sat down with Leo Gamboa to discuss the humble beginnings of Reebok and Eames' ongoing partnership. What at first felt strange as the first real collaborative effort between an esteemed furniture design company and an international sportswear brand has settled comfortably into itself and become somewhat of a staple for Reebok.

Taking the Club C and Classic Leather as its foundations, the collaboration has been a labor of love, delivering a series of stories regarding Eames’ storied history through sneakers.

A balanced look at two very different yet mutually desired crafts, the latest pack from the pair once again frames the Classic Leather, this time setting Charles and Ray Eames’ vintage fiberglass furniture as its focus.

Described by the brands as casual yet luxurious, the three-piece pack captures the straw-like structure created by the raw fiberglass strands of the Eames chairs (the first mass-produced plastic chairs in the world), creating a distinctly textural take on the iconic silhouette.

Three colorways are on offer - “Parchment,” “Sea Foam Green,” and “Pink,” resulting in a perfectly balanced palette that’ll do wonders in summer.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox. Another serving of EAMES and Reebok? Well, don’t mind if I do.