Eames & Reebok's Next Collectible Club C Pack Lands This Month

Brand: Eames x Reebok

Model: Club C "Dot Pattern & Composition Pack"

Release Date: March 17, further release March 18

Price: $120

Buy: Online at Eames and Reebok

Editor's Notes: In an industry where apparel brands collaborating with car manufacturers has become totally normal (who'd have ever thought it?), one of the more surprising collaborative projects to come out of 2021 was Reebok x Eames.

Spearheaded by Leo Gamboa, the series was created in celebration of Charles and Ray Eames' legendary furniture design and art, with the iconic Club C sneaker serving as canvas. By all means, an unexpected project, but one that just made sense.

For the first round of releases, the Club C retained much of what has made it such a timeless silhouette; premium leather uppers, subtle branding hits, and an everyday wear monochrome render.

When we spoke to Leo last year, he made it clear that this was an ongoing series that, over several months, would dig deeper into the Eames archive. Essentially, the collection would allow fans to make the Club C a collectible item, just as they would Eames furniture.

As we tread through winter, the second release round is upon us, in the form of the "Dot Pattern & Composition Pack."

The first style in the two-piece drop, "Dot Pattern," borrows the textile print that was considered but not submitted by the Eames Office to MoMA's 1947 Competition for Printed Fabrics. On the fabric, you'll find a series of black inter-connected dots – a slick contrast to the beige tone beneath.

For the second of the pack, Ray's 1939 Composition painting dresses the upper, creating an abstract of varied colors, perfectly balanced by the crisp white sole.

A keen eye for detail extends to the shoebox, which is modeled after the Eames House – the house in which Charles and Ray live until their passing.

It's yet to be seen what else the collaboration may bear, but if you're after the full line-up, you'll want to act fast.

