Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Eames & Reebok's Next Collectible Club C Pack Lands This Month

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
1 / 6

Brand: Eames x Reebok

Model: Club C "Dot Pattern & Composition Pack"

Release Date: March 17, further release March 18

Price: $120

Buy: Online at Eames and Reebok

Editor's Notes: In an industry where apparel brands collaborating with car manufacturers has become totally normal (who'd have ever thought it?), one of the more surprising collaborative projects to come out of 2021 was Reebok x Eames. 

Spearheaded by Leo Gamboa, the series was created in celebration of Charles and Ray Eames' legendary furniture design and art, with the iconic Club C sneaker serving as canvas. By all means, an unexpected project, but one that just made sense. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the first round of releases, the Club C retained much of what has made it such a timeless silhouette; premium leather uppers, subtle branding hits, and an everyday wear monochrome render. 

When we spoke to Leo last year, he made it clear that this was an ongoing series that, over several months, would dig deeper into the Eames archive. Essentially, the collection would allow fans to make the Club C a collectible item, just as they would Eames furniture.

As we tread through winter, the second release round is upon us, in the form of the "Dot Pattern & Composition Pack." 

The first style in the two-piece drop, "Dot Pattern," borrows the textile print that was considered but not submitted by the Eames Office to MoMA's 1947 Competition for Printed Fabrics. On the fabric, you'll find a series of black inter-connected dots – a slick contrast to the beige tone beneath. 

For the second of the pack, Ray's 1939 Composition painting dresses the upper, creating an abstract of varied colors, perfectly balanced by the crisp white sole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A keen eye for detail extends to the shoebox, which is modeled after the Eames House – the house in which Charles and Ray live until their passing. 

It's yet to be seen what else the collaboration may bear, but if you're after the full line-up, you'll want to act fast. 

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Black
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasStreetball 2 Orbit Green/Magnet Lime/Core Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced Black/Black/Magnet
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Aegyo of the NBA
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • Ordinary Shirts, Normal Slacks & an Oddball Reebok Sneaker for "Everyone"
  • James Harden's Sneaker Legacy Evolves With a Souped-Up Basketball Shoe
  • Reebok and Highsnobiety Capture the Heartbeat of Pétanque in 'The Throw'
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now