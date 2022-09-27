When the Terrain Gets Tough, END. & adidas Get Going

Brand: END. x adidas

Editors Notes: END. is no slouch when it comes to collaborations. From Salomon, New Balance, and 1017 ALYX 9SM, to BEAMS, Porter-Yoshida, and Carhartt WIP, the retailer has thrown its fair share of link-ups into the collaborative ring over the past few years.

One of its most regular – and arguably most successful – partnerships to-date is with adidas, which has seen them drop takes on the UltraBOOST and Forum in the last two months alone.

Revisiting the ongoing link for FW22, END. and adidas now present the Ibex, an outdoors-ready take on the Superturf Adventure sneaker.

Named after the wild goat native to Europe, Asia, and North-eastern Africa, the Ibex has been designed to channel its namesake’s near-gravity-defying grip, and its unrivalled ability to thrive in extreme terrain.

Aesthetically, the sneaker takes inspiration from the Ibex’s outdoors credentials with its autumnal colorway and earthy palette, and does constructively too, with an upper built with water-repellent CORDURA that’s been overlaid with a rough hairy suede.

The TRAXION outsole of the sneaker is a direct nod to the Ibex’s stability, while the lugs on either side have been added for optimum grip and a smooth release to prevent mud build up.

The outdoor-focused approach continues elsewhere, with reflective accents throughout for increased visibility and hiking-inspired laces.

An additional pull tab features at the sneaker’s tongues, which unzips to reveal the collaboration’s bespoke co-branding: a depiction of an Ibex scaling an adidas logo with END.’s font branding underneath, of course.

You might be thinking that there are tonnes of "outdoors-focused" sneakers hitting the town nowadays, and you're right. But what you're getting with END. and adidas is more than just another sneaker, it's a reliable outdoors companion, which is always nice to have.