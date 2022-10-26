END. & SUBU Turn Your Feet Into Pop Tarts

Brand: END. x SUBU

Model: Winter Slipper "Surplus Quilting"

Release Date: October 29

Price: £60 (approx. $70)

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: After a busy, fun-filled summer, the lull of fall is a welcomed thing. Sure, many of us miss the promise of buzzing afternoons in sweltering heat and brightly saturated sunsets, but you can't beat the utter laziness of the Fall/Winter season. Cozying up for a Netflix binge in your favorite set of slippers? Count me in.

END. has got the memo, or so it seems, as it teams up with Japanese footwear brand SUBU. Japanese footwear has a habit of being incredibly comfortable, synonymous with a seasonal kickback; you need only have a look at SUICOKE's diverse offering to know what I mean.

SUBU is firmly aligned with that vibe and its next END. collaboration? I doubt you'll ever want to take your feet out of them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Taking the suitably named Winter Slipper as the foundation of the collaboration, this three-piece selection takes inspiration from vintage liners. Taking on a particularly militaristic aesthetic, the pack, dubbed "Surplus Quilting" is essentially a collection of liners made for your feet.

This selection is applied with color palettes that may well remind you of your favorite bomber jackets; a military green, bright safety orange, and a warming shade of brown.

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off my sneakers (and boots) for the next few months and live out a strictly cozy life.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.