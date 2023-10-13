END.'s Salomon XT-6 Is For Fungis Only

Brand: END. x Salomon

Model: XT-6

Release Date: October 20

Price: TBC

Buy: END.

Editor’s Notes: Following on from August’s “Truffle” collab, END. and Salomon continue their foraging journey through Fall/Winter 2023 with “Porcini”, a mushroom-inspired take on the latter’s XT-6 trail sneaker.

Inspired by the fungi’s unique earthy characteristics, orange and brown hues decorate the XT-6, which features mushroom-inspired patterning on the insole, combined with the logos of both END. and Salomon.

The XT-6, which, alongside the XT-4 is arguably Salomon’s most hyped sneaker, retains everything we’ve come to know of the silhouette — the Quicklace lacing system, the EVA midsole, the lug geometry underfoot — but has been realized in an fall-ready mushroom colorway.

For me, a fan of virtually anything vaguely autumnal (clothes, sneakers, the weather), END.’s take on the Salomon XT-4 is the traily sneaker at its finest.

While that might not seem like much, for a silhouette that’s been reworked more times than anyone can shake a stick at, is quite the feat.

What's even more impressive, though, is that Salomon's busy collaborative department has mushroom to do anything else. Sorry. It had to be done.