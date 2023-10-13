Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

END.'s Salomon XT-6 Is For Fungis Only

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: END. x Salomon

Model: XT-6

Release Date: October 20

Price: TBC

Buy: END.

Editor’s Notes: Following on from August’s “Truffle” collab, END. and Salomon continue their foraging journey through Fall/Winter 2023 with “Porcini”, a mushroom-inspired take on the latter’s XT-6 trail sneaker.

Inspired by the fungi’s unique earthy characteristics, orange and brown hues decorate the XT-6, which features mushroom-inspired patterning on the insole, combined with the logos of both END. and Salomon.

The XT-6, which, alongside the XT-4 is arguably Salomon’s most hyped sneaker, retains everything we’ve come to know of the silhouette — the Quicklace lacing system, the EVA midsole, the lug geometry underfoot — but has been realized in an fall-ready mushroom colorway.

For me, a fan of virtually anything vaguely autumnal (clothes, sneakers, the weather), END.’s take on the Salomon XT-4 is the traily sneaker at its finest.

While that might not seem like much, for a silhouette that’s been reworked more times than anyone can shake a stick at, is quite the feat.

What's even more impressive, though, is that Salomon's busy collaborative department has mushroom to do anything else. Sorry. It had to be done.

We Recommend
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Neutral Shoes Are the Key to Every Versatile Sneaker Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MM6 Maison Margiela's Next Salomon Is a Mulified XT-4
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Mr Porter x Gallery Dept Collab Asset
    Mr Porter x Gallery Dept. Release an Exclusive Capsule Collection
    • Lifestyle
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Style
  • air jordan 1 high royal reimagined
    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for a Suede Reimagining
    • Sneakers
  • edison chen adidas partnership 2023
    CLOT's Edison Chen & adidas Are Back On
    • Sneakers
  • charlotte-cardin-asics
    Charlotte Cardin's New Album Was Made in These ASICS
    • Sneakers
  • best cardigans
    Knit-Picking: 13 Cardigans For Fall
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023