adidas' Samba Looks Terrific In Tapestry

END. is making a habit releasing excellent collaborations. In fact, I’d go as far as saying that the UK-based store is the best when it comes to retailer co-releases.

Of all END.’s collections, though, its adidas ventures are by far the most impressive and its latest collaborative sneaker for Fall/Winter 2023 only further proves my point.

END. Clothing

Introducing END.’s take on the adidas Samba, a sneaker inspired by traditional weaving that’s reflected in the tapestry-like material worked into its heels and three stripes, the latter featuring frayed edges to add a DIY feel.

Officially titled END. x adidas Samba “Past,” the sneaker, as the name would suggest, represents a love letter to materials of the past, utilising the ever-iconic Samba sneaker as a tool for exploring the earliest fabric compositions.

The uppers are crafted from hairy suede in a creamy beige hue and complimented by a tonal, heavy jute fabric at the toes, and a gum rubber sole underfoot.

The bespoke details continue elsewhere, too, like “Past” in cursive font at the sidewalls — replacing the usual gold foil “Samba” and custom tongue patches, nodding to the shoe’s textile inspirations.

The adidas Samba has found itself at the center of a myriad of collaborations over the last few years. END.’s take on the silhouette, though, which lands on November 22, presents the Samba in a new light, one that not only nods to the sneaker’s undeniable popularity, but to the past, too.