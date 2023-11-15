Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas' Samba Looks Terrific In Tapestry

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

END. is making a habit releasing excellent collaborations. In fact, I’d go as far as saying that the UK-based store is the best when it comes to retailer co-releases.

Of all END.’s collections, though, its adidas ventures are by far the most impressive and its latest collaborative sneaker for Fall/Winter 2023 only further proves my point.

Introducing END.’s take on the adidas Samba, a sneaker inspired by traditional weaving that’s reflected in the tapestry-like material worked into its heels and three stripes, the latter featuring frayed edges to add a DIY feel.

1 / 2
END. Clothing

Officially titled END. x adidas Samba “Past,” the sneaker, as the name would suggest, represents a love letter to materials of the past, utilising the ever-iconic Samba sneaker as a tool for exploring the earliest fabric compositions.

The uppers are crafted from hairy suede in a creamy beige hue and complimented by a tonal, heavy jute fabric at the toes, and a gum rubber sole underfoot.

1 / 2
END. Clothing

The bespoke details continue elsewhere, too, like “Past” in cursive font at the sidewalls — replacing the usual gold foil “Samba” and custom tongue patches, nodding to the shoe’s textile inspirations.

The adidas Samba has found itself at the center of a myriad of collaborations over the last few years. END.’s take on the silhouette, though, which lands on November 22, presents the Samba in a new light, one that not only nods to the sneaker’s undeniable popularity, but to the past, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to the Samba, the Gazelle Is Shining
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Gigi Hadid Is Serving Jorts (With a Side of Samba)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas' Buzzy Campus Is the Samba's Spiritual Sneaker Sequel
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    JJJJound’s First adidas Collab Is Apparently on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • IKEA's take on Balenciaga's viral Towel Skirt might be funny, though it also highlights what we already know: it's literally just a towel.
    IKEA Has an Alternative to Balenciaga's Viral Towel Skirt
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    20 Best Canadian Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
    NTS x Highsnobiety Is Made To Be Worn And Listened To
    • Style
  • Drake wears a braids, glasses, a grey coat, wide pants & brown boots
    Drake Is Dressing Like an Old Italian Grandma & It Rules
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Salomon's Best Shoe Looks Better Stripped to the Bone
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Exhausted Your Netflix’s Docuseries Supply? Here Are The 18 Best Documentaries on Youtube
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023